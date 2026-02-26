Kerala Story 2 court case: HC stays release of Vipul Shah's film, says CBFC didn't follow guidelines

Vipul Shah's Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has been granted an interim stay by Kerala High Court. The film revolves around three Hindu women who going against their families to marry Muslim men only to be forced to convert.

Vipul Shah's much-anticipated film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has been at the centre of controversy since the release of its trailer. Much like its 2023 predecessor, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is being slammed for being a propaganda film. Amid the ongoing row, the Kerala High Court has granted an interim stay on the release of the film. The court ordered CBFC to pay close attention to the petitioners' representation and come upo with a decision within 2 weeks.

