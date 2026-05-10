Kiara Advani BREAKS down talking postpartum journey: 'It took me 6 months to give myself grace”

Kiara Advani got emotional sharing what life's been like since she and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, on July 15. Read further to know what the star had to say about parenting, responsiblities and emotional turmoil of motherhood.

Kiara Advani BREAKS down talking postpartum journey: 'It took me 6 months to give myself grace”

Kiara Advani got emotional sharing what life’s been like since she and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, on July 15. On Raj Shamani’s podcast, she opened up about her postpartum experience, laying it all out there, the identity shifts, the self-criticism, and how tough it is to give yourself a break as a new mom. She said, “It is such an identity shift. It is such a new world.” Honestly, it’s not something people talk about enough. In those first few months, Kiara found it hard to extend grace to herself. Adjusting wasn’t instant. She admitted, “It has taken me six months. In the past six months, I have just told myself: Just give yourself grace.”

Motherhood turned her usual routine upside down. Kiara described herself as someone who’s always cared about others first, but having Saraayah made her pay attention to herself for the first time. “What changed since my daughter was born,” she said, “is that I finally found time to nurture the relationship I need to have with myself.”

At 34, she’s finally learned to set boundaries and stop being so harsh on herself. She talked about letting go of that over-critical mindset and not letting fear run the show. “I had to teach myself all of these things in these six months,” she said. Kiara knows that new moms often forget about themselves while taking care of everyone else. She wants people to talk about postpartum more, the messy parts, the struggle to find yourself again, and the pressure to bounce back. Her honesty is resonating; a lot of women get it, but rarely say it out loud.

Now, she’s gearing up for her first movie since becoming a mom: Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, alongside Yash, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Nayanthara. But she’s still figuring out how to balance everything, reminding herself and other moms that it’s okay if grace takes time.

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