Kim Jung-hoon’s sex crime scandal: BLACKPINK Jisoo's brother accused in shocking case as Dispatch uncovers new details

BJ accuses Jisoo's brother of rape after a dinner date. He says it was consensual and claims she set him up. Read further to know everything about the case so far and what exactly is going on.

Kim Jung-hoon’s sex crime scandal: BLACKPINK Jisoo's brother accused in shocking case as Dispatch uncovers new details

Dispatch has been digging into allegations of sexual assault between BLACKPINK Jisoo’s older brother and BJ. At least in the beginning, both sides agree on what happened. 'Jisoo’s older brother' joined 'BJ'’s livestream, tossing in a donation of 35,000 star balloons, which is roughly 3.5 million KRW, or about $2,375. The big tip got him a dinner date, so they met up on April 15 at a restaurant in Cheongdam-dong. They showed up at 6:30 PM and left around 10.

After that, they headed to his place for 'round two.' According to her, she agreed because he’d been respectful at dinner and hadn’t tried anything physical. On the way over, he ordered food. At his apartment, they ate, drank, and watched TV together on the sofa. That’s where their stories still line up. Everything gets fuzzy after that.

Dispute 1: Who Went to the Bedroom and Why?

They both remember moving from the kitchen, to the table, to the sofa, to the bedroom, and finally to the bed. He says She was the first one to get off the sofa and head to the bedroom, lying down on the bed. “I just assumed that was a sign,” he said. But She tells it differently. She says He popped a Zolpidem and told her he was sleepy. “So I grabbed his wrist and pulled him to the bed so he could rest, and I could leave. I had a stream to do about our date,” she said.

He pushed back on her version: “A woman goes into a man’s bedroom by herself. How am I supposed to read that? And police found nothing in the preliminary drug test.” She sees it differently: this is just part of her job. “He spends big. I needed to keep a good impression for my stream. And if he’s tired, I help put him to bed faster.”

Dispute 2: What Happened on the Bed

From here, their accounts couldn’t be further apart. He says there was no penetration. He claims he just hugged her on the edge of the bed and asked her to sleep with him. “Things went naturally to physical touch. But right then” his statement cuts off at that point. She says she tried to get him to sleep, but he kept pulling her back. “I tried to stand up, but he pushed me down on the bed.” She changed her allegations to rape during the investigation, saying he forcibly took off her pants and pinned her when she resisted.

Dispute 3: Consent

At the core, this is what the fight is about. He says, “She never refused. Everything just happened naturally. I’d have stopped anytime she wanted.” He says they decided to wash up separately before anything happened. But She says she made it clear she didn’t want to continue. “I wanted to get out, so I lied and said we should wash up first.”

Dispute 4: The First Bathroom Break

He claims the washing-up is proof against rape. “If I really did something wrong, why shower? You’d want to keep the evidence.” She says she only went to the bathroom to buy time and send a message for help. In the bathroom, she texted her manager for help.

Dispute 5: 'Setup' Accusations

From his side, this whole thing is a setup. He points to three reasons: she knew who he was, kept trying to be close, and could have left at any time. “If there were really any refusal, I’d never have started. She never once resisted, and I never forced.” But she says she only discovered who he was when she looked up his KakaoTalk profile. “He first said he was just a businessman. He was the one who suggested going to his house, promising nothing physical. I told him to stop several times. My pants were off, so I literally couldn’t leave.”

Dispute 6: The Second Bathroom Break

She says after her first trip to the bathroom, he was waiting for her as soon as she came out. “He took my shirt off and kissed my neck, so I ran right back into the bathroom to brush my teeth. I even sent a video of the hickey to my manager.”

He counters this, too: “That’s what makes this accusation weirder. I stopped when she asked, let her go to the bathroom, never kept her from leaving. I have two bathrooms, she could’ve just gone home.”

The Timeline

She says she struggled hard enough to get bruises, and her lawyer filed a certificate as proof. Her attorney spoke up: “She told him to stop many times, but he refused. If she was in it for money, why go to the police? The smear campaigns should stop.” He fired back: “She could have walked out while I was washing up. She left when she wanted to. I never kept her.”

What’s Next?

For now, nobody is backing down. She pressed sexual assault charges; and he says he’ll countersue for a false accusation. Police are still digging for the truth. In the end, it’s her word against his for now.

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