Kim Kardashian CRIES after failing THIS exam, netizens say ‘It brings tears…’

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears in a video after she failed this big exam. Here is what she said.

Kim Kardashian is one of the celebrities who has empowered several women across the globe with her actions and ambition. But behind the strong stature, there is a vulnerable side to her, which is quite evident in her recent video. Recently, Kim was seen waiting for the results of the bar exam, alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian and her son Saint. As the clock hit 5 pm, Kim refreshed the screen and was hoping for some good news, but got disappointed. While trying to stay calm, she said, “I didn’t make it. It’s okay, I figured that,” her voice began to break and then she breaks down in tears.

When Khloe asked why she expected the results, she said she could sense something was wrong during the exam. She explains that her essay answers didn’t feel strong enough and deep down she realised that it may impact her in the end. Kris Jenner said, “It sucks because you worked so hard.” Khloe points out how difficult Kim’s life is. Balancing intense legal studies while filming shows, running businesses and learning scripts was always going to be a huge challenge. She then shared concern with Kim’s law mentor, suggesting that the pressure may simply have been too much at once. Kim summed up her feelings and said, “big f*****g loser this week.” In the caption, Kim wrote, “I’ve shared so much of this journey with you, and this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying - the ups, the downs, and everything in between. On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end. This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there.”

??JUST IN: Footage has of Kim Kardashian breaking down in tears after finding out she failed the BAR exam has released online. pic.twitter.com/zzXLrgHuvF — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) December 30, 2025

How fans reacted to her post

A user said, “My brilliant best friend had to take the bar several times. Now she runs one of the biggest entertainment companies in Los Angeles. You got this!” Another wrote, “I can truly relate to this; it brings tears to my eyes. You will achieve it; have faith and keep working hard.” A comment read, “You’re still an icon !! The fact that you even tried. This moment is human and I respect your work ethic so much.” Another comment read, “This is why law school, med school etc is important. It gives you the foundation you need to pass.”

