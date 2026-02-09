Kim Kardashian-Lewis Hamilton DATING? Internet EXPLODES as Formula 1 racer and reality TV star's 'hard launch' sparks...

Damon Thomas, a music producer, was Kim's first husband. They got married in 2000 and got divorced in 2004. Later on, Kim married basketball player Kris Humphries; however, the two were together for only two years, from 2011 to 2013. She married artist Kanye West in 2014, but they split in 2022.

Kim Kardashian, a reality TV star, frequently makes news due to her alleged relationships. Kim was said to be dating Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton a few days ago. Although the two had been seen together a few times before, they were photographed together at Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026. Fans believe that they gave a hard launch of their relationship at the football game, and their video has gone viral on social media.

How did netizens react to their viral video?

Reacting to the video, a netizen wrote, "I am surprise that Lewis would be with someone that has so much stories and baggage with her . Also Kim looks very much like Lewis X girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger !!! (sic)."

Lewis and Kim Kardashian at the Superbowl #SuperBowlLX pic.twitter.com/SokO1Haeec — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) February 9, 2026

Another X user wrote, "God forbid my eyes why man why (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "@LewisHamilton common buddy leave her or else u get ruined (sic)."

It appears that Lewis' relationship with Kim has turned off his admirers.

Are Kim and Lewis just 'friends with benefits'?

Kim and Lewis are only "friends with benefits" and are not in a committed relationship, according to a Daily Mail report. A source, cited by the portal informed that, "Lewis and Kim are not dating exclusively. He's not looking to settle down with anyone, including Kim, but they are very cool with embracing the rumors and having a friend with benefits vibe."

Another source told the portal, "Lewis has a very calm spirit and he has been there for Kim through her complex co-parenting situation with Kanye."

Who is Kim Kardashian's ex-husband?

