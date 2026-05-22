Kim Soo Hyun CLEARED of minor dating claims: Police say evidence was fake, made with AI

Read further for the full story: how the Kim Sae Ron controversy started and why Kim Soo Hyun is now cleared.

Kim Soo Hyun CLEARED of minor dating claims: Police say evidence was fake, made with AI

Kim Soo Hyun finally gets some relief, Seoul police have cleared him of those rumors about dating Kim Sae Ron when she was underage. Turns out, all the “proof” floating around online was nothing but doctored screenshots and AI-generated audio, basically fabricated to ruin his reputation.

What Police Found

Here’s what really happened. According to documents shared by local media, the Gangnam Police wrapped up the case this week. They found that the person spreading these rumors did it for money. The BBC says this whole mess started on a YouTube channel called HoverLab, aka Garo Sero Institute. The channel pushed out edited images and that so-called audio clip, which cops are calling AI-generated. Now, police are after the person who orchestrated the whole thing. Officials say the person behind all those posts knew full well that Kim Soo Hyun didn’t date Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor, but went ahead anyway, just to wreck his career. Reports mention Kim Se-ui got 11 screenshots from Sae Ron’s family. Seven of them got altered before HoverLab posted them.

The Audio That Sparked Outrage

Let’s talk about that audio clip. Back in May 2025, a recording supposedly featuring Sae Ron’s voice went viral and made everyone think Soo Hyun had been involved with her while she was still a teenager. Asian News Network shares that Kim Se-ui denies any guilt, but police are moving ahead with the investigation. They’re adamant, the audio was cooked up by AI.

How the Controversy Started

Rumors took off in March 2025, right after Kim Sae Ron died. HoverLab claimed she and Kim Soo Hyun had a relationship that lasted six years, beginning when she was underage. The channel posted pictures, chats, and that disputed audio as “evidence.” Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist, shut it down fast. They made it clear: he only dated her when she was legally an adult. They called the rumors fake and said the proof had been manipulated. Kim even took legal action against the folks behind the accusations.

Where Things Stand Now

Then there’s Sulli’s older brother, Choi, who threw more fuel on the fire. As everything was blowing up, he posted a cryptic message that a lot of people think was meant for Kim Soo Hyun: “The moment you crawl out again, it’s round two. The choice is yours.” Someone asked him, “Who did this?” Choi replied, “There’s someone from the stars over there.” At this point, police have confirmed the supposed evidence was all manipulated by AI. Kim Soo Hyun’s name is cleared. They’re going after the person who spread the lies. For Kim, it’s closure after months of stress. For everyone else in the industry, it’s a reminder that AI fakes can spiral out of control way too fast.

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