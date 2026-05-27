Kim Soo-hyun controversy takes new TURN as Arrest warrant issued against YouTuber Kim Se-Ui

Kim Soo-hyun's controversy has taken a fresh turn after reports claimed AI-manipulated evidence was circulated, while an arrest warrant was reportedly issued against Kim Se-ui over defamation allegations linked to late actress Kim Sae-ron.

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun continues to be caught in a major controversy that has been making headlines for months. Recent reports suggest that the leaked chats and images connected to him were allegedly manipulated using AI. Amid the ongoing row, an arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday against Kim Se-ui, the head of the controversial YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute.

What is the accusation against Kim Se-ui?

Kim Se-ui has been accused of falsely claiming that Kim Soo-hyun dated the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. He is also alleged to have circulated doctored audio recordings. The warrant was issued over charges of spreading false information and defamation.

However, Kim Se-ui has strongly denied all the allegations. Speaking to Yonhap News Agency outside the court, he called the warrant “nonsense” and said, “I do not acknowledge any of the charges. It is a nonsense warrant that does not even sort out the basic facts.”

Defamation case against Kim Se-ui was filed on...

The defamation case against him was filed on May 14. Kim Se-ui has now threatened to file complaints against the police and prosecutors involved in the case.

Kim Soo-hyun dating controversy

The controversy first erupted in early 2025 when Garo Sero Institute released alleged chats, photos, and audio clips suggesting Kim Soo-hyun had been in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron while she was underage. The situation worsened after Kim Sae-ron’s tragic death in February 2025, leading to intense public scrutiny.

In March 2025, Kim Soo-hyun held an emotional press conference where he broke down in tears. He denied dating her as a minor but admitted they had a brief relationship when she was an adult. His agency, GOLDMEDALIST, claimed that much of the “evidence” was AI-manipulated.

The scandal has badly affected Kim Soo-hyun’s career, resulting in lost brand endorsements and delays to his Disney+ project Knock-Off. The case is still under investigation.

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