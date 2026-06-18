Kim Soo Hyun controversy: YouTuber CLAIMS this star reportedly stood by him amid grooming allegations, Here's what we know

Read further to know where this stars loyalty traces back too, when Kim Soo Hyun helped him navigate industry politics and how he repayed the star in his worst time.

Kim Soo Hyun controversy: YouTuber CLAIMS this star reportedly stood by him amid grooming allegations, Here's what we know

When the controversy around Kim Soo Hyun exploded, it shook K-entertainment. The actor, known for Queen of Tears, faced heavy fallout after allegations tied to late actress Kim Sae Ron surfaced. His reputation took a hit. Brands dropped him, projects vanished, and a lot of peers vanished too, quietly unfollowing him on social media and letting him twist in the wind but storyteller and YouTuber Eun Hyeon-jang says one friend didn’t abandon ship - Jung Hae In.

The Claim: Jung Hae In Didn’t Walk Away

On June 16, 2026, during his God of Business livestream, Eun Hyeon-jang opened up. The stream kicked off covering fresh criminal news, but eventually shifted to loyalty and who really sticks around when you’re drowning. He didn’t hold back. “A lot of so-called top celebrities who cut me off when I got labeled a fraudster are texting me again,” he said. “Some stabbed me in the back. I won’t expose them, but don’t call me now.” That’s when he pointed to Jung Hae In: “He gave me a lot of support when we met,” Eun said. He also brought up the social media storm, when fans demanded Jung Hae In ditch Kim Soo Hyun or stop following him, step away publicly. Jung Hae In never did.

Why This Friendship Hits Different

Both actors are part of the '88-line' born in 1988, rising through the industry together. They’ve been close for years, but show business moves fast when scandal hits. Allegations involving Kim Sae Ron broke, and Kim Soo Hyun felt the chill instantly. G-Dragon’s variety show scrubbed his scenes. Brands quietly stepped back. More than a few famous friends unfollowed him, and the silence from his circle was deafening. But Jung Hae In, He simply stayed silent. He didn’t unfollow, didn’t say much of anything. In an industry where every public move can get you slammed, that’s rare. Most actors would quietly cut ties to keep their careers safe. Jung Hae In, for whatever reason, didn’t.

What Happened After the Allegations?

The accusations against Kim Soo Hyun were serious, linking him to grooming via his connection with Kim Sae Ron, who passed away in 2025. No official charges hit, but the court of public opinion took over. He was cut from projects, like Good Day. Brands hit pause on sponsorships. The fandom split. His representatives denied the worst claims, but the stain stuck. Health rumors floated around, too. Either way, the damage was done.

Why Jung Hae In’s Support Actually Matters

Jung Hae In’s career is hot right now, especially after his Netflix hit Love Next Door. He’s got a reputation for keeping his nose clean, not diving into controversy. Standing by Kim Soo Hyun, even quietly could’ve triggered blowback for him too. The fact he didn’t distance himself says something. Maybe he simply believes Kim Soo Hyun, or maybe loyalty just matters more to him than PR. That kind of loyalty goes against the grain in an industry where agencies want stars to unfollow and stay quiet. Eun Hyeon-jang didn’t spill everything about their conversations, but his story shows one thing: while everyone else stepped away, Jung Hae In stayed put.

Loyalty vs Cancel Culture

This whole situation is part of a bigger issue in Korean entertainment. Whenever a scandal breaks, stars are supposed to take sides instantly unfollow means you’re condemning, staying silent means you’re complicit, support means you’re on the hook too. In Kim Soo Hyun’s case, there’s no legal verdict, just a tidal wave of public opinion. For someone like Jung Hae In, every move could get twisted: say nothing, and people lash out; show support, and you’re under fire. Eun Hyeon-jang’s livestream wasn’t just about one friend, it was a callout. He said what a lot of insiders won’t, some people only show up when it’s easy.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

