Kim Soo-hyun defamation case: Why has court LOCKED YouTuber's Kim Se-ui real estate?

Read further as Seoul court freezes YouTuber's assets over AI-fabricated claims against Kim Soo-hyun.

Kim Soo-hyun defamation case, court LOCKS YouTuber’s real estate as damages hit 30 Billion Won

A Seoul court just froze all real estate owned by YouTuber Kim Se-ui, who’s in hot water for allegedly using AI to forge evidence against actor Kim Soo-hyun. We’re talking about prime property in Apgujeong and Seocho, two of the most expensive neighborhoods in the city, now off limits. If Kim gets slammed with damages, the money’s there. At first, Kim Soo-hyun’s lawyers filed for 12 billion won in damages. Now, they've upped the demand to a staggering 30 billion won, saying the actor’s reputation and mental health took a bigger hit than they thought.

This mess really kicked off after Kim Se-ui posted videos on his channel, HoverLab, in early 2025. In those uploads, he claimed Kim Soo-hyun had a relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron while she was still underage. He even shared chat logs and audio files as “proof.” Turns out, after a full year of police work, not a single bit of it was real. All those messages and recordings? 100% AI-generated. Investigators say Kim Se-ui’s goal was pretty clear: ruin Kim Soo-hyun’s image and mess with public opinion.

On May 26, police arrested Kim Se-ui. The court didn’t hesitate to approve it, citing real concerns that he’d run or destroy more evidence if given the chance. Prosecutors say he planned every detail fabricating audio, editing screenshots, and pushing out the story like it was true.

Kim Se-ui stood his ground in court, denying he did anything wrong and claiming he’d go after the investigators. But with his arrest and his properties now frozen, authorities are serious about this. Kim Soo-hyun’s legal team called it “an unprecedented, premeditated social crime.” They didn’t mince words: “They used AI to twist the story, sway public opinion, and destroy the honor of an innocent star beloved by fans worldwide.”

This isn’t just another tabloid scandal. In South Korea, it’s turned into one of the first big lawsuits over deepfake defamation. With the court taking action against luxury properties, the message is loud and clear: AI-fueled smear jobs are a real threat.

It all started right after Kim Sae-ron passed in early 2025, when HoverLab’s videos exploded online and people turned on Kim Soo-hyun. But later, police cleared him completely, saying the so-called “evidence” was entirely fake. Now, with damages now at 30 billion won and his assets locked down, Kim Se-ui is staring down serious legal and financial trouble. This case could end up shaping how South Korean courts handle deepfake defamation and, honestly, what counts as truth in the years ahead.

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