Kim Soo Hyun denies ROMANTIC relationship with Kim Sae Ron again? Is the Queen of Tears star in trouble?

Kim Soo Hyun has been in the news for a year now. The popular Korean actor has been involved in a dating controversy with late actress Kim Sae Ron. The matter is currently being investigated by the Korean police, and the conclusion is still awaited.

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun is once again in the news. A case has been filed against them in court. In this case, the company has demanded compensation for the loss of about 2.8 billion won. The company said that the brand's image has suffered due to personal disputes involving the actor. However, Kim Soo Hyun has again denied all these allegations and said that the claims made against him are not true.

What happened in Kim Soo Hyun’s court hearing?

On March 13, the second hearing of the case was held in the Seoul Central District Court. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Company A against actor Kim Soo Hyun and his agency Gold Medalist. The 22nd Civil Division of the court is hearing the case. The court has decided to first wait for the outcome of the defamation case filed against the head of a YouTube channel. Further decisions will be taken based on that.

What are the accusations against Kim Soo Hyun?

Company A said that Kim Soo Hyun's name came up in the controversy over the relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. According to the company, earlier the actor had denied the relationship, but later said that the relationship between the two took place when she was an adult. The company claimed the relationship had already begun and that it could be a violation of their "dignity as advertising models." Based on this, the company has taken legal action against the actor.

What did Kim Soo Hyun say about his dating scandal?

Kim Soo Hyun has contested these allegations in court. He said that their relationship started when the other person was an adult. He also said that it is not right to terminate a contract based on unverified rumours. The actor also argued that calling a friendship or relationship between two adults a "violation of dignity" is beyond comprehension. His lawyers said there was also no contract with the company at the time the alleged relationship was discussed.

Kim Soo Hyun Vs Cosmetic brand

Company A has said in its claim that if a model violates the conditions of dignity stipulated in the contract, then it has to pay double the model fee. On this basis, the company has demanded compensation of about 2.86 billion won. Kim Soo Hyun, on the other hand, Kim Soo Hyun said that he did not break any rules, so there is no reason to terminate the contract or compensate for the loss. The court is currently hearing the case, and the final verdict will be out soon.

