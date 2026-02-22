Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating scandal: Real culprit to be REVEALED soon? Top cop CONFIRMS…

Kim Soo Hyun was accused of dating Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. According to reports, South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun dating case has now reached its final stage. Read on to know more.

The investigation into the dating controversy involving South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun has now reached its final stage. Park Jeong-ho, the commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, told a recent press briefing that the police are seriously investigating the case and a conclusion can be reached soon. According to the report, the police have investigated the allegations and evidence related to both sides in depth. Officials say that now the investigation is almost complete and the process of the final decision is underway. “We are conducting the investigation diligently, and it is in the final stages. We expect to reach a conclusion soon," he said. The entire Korean entertainment industry and fans are keeping an eye on this case.

What is the Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron dating controversy?

The controversy started in March 2025, when a YouTube channel, Garosero Research Institute released a video. This video claimed that Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron had a secret relationship for a long time which started when the actress was a minor. After this revelation, the matter quickly came into the limelight and began to be widely discussed on social media. Later, several media reports emerged on the subject, detailing the police investigation and legal action. The prestigious Korea JoongAng Daily also reported in its report that the police are now preparing to close the case soon.

What are the main allegations against Kim Soo Hyun?

The most serious aspect of this controversy is that Kim Soo Hyun was accused of dating Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. The family of Kim Sae Ron made several accusations against the actor and legalized the case. Following these allegations, the matter reached the court and the police investigation. The issue also became sensitive because it involved the name of a famous actor and a late actress. For this reason, the case remained not only personal but also became a subject of public and legal debate.

What did Kim Soo Hyun say about the allegations?

After these allegations, Kim Soo Hyun held a press conference and revealed his side of story. He clearly said that he did not date Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. He said that their relationship started about five years ago and lasted for about a year. The relationship had ended before the airing of her popular TV show Queen of Tears. The actor also said that he didn't confirm the relationship earlier as it could have affected his work and team. He said, “As the lead actor of Queen of Tears, I couldn’t confirm the relationship publicly because of its potential impact on the cast and crew." He also denied allegations that his agency had put any kind of pressure on Kim Sae Ron.

Kim Soo Hyun's team has demanded a fair and speedy investigation so that the truth comes out. Police officials have also indicated that the final report will be released soon.

