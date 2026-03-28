Korean actor Lee Sang-bo dies at 44; authorities investigate cause of death

South Korean actor Lee Sang-bo has died at the age of 44. The actor's agency issued a statement on Friday, March 27. Read on to know more.

South Korean actor Lee Sang-bo has died at the age of 44. The news of his sudden death has sent shockwaves among his fans and the entertainment industry. The exact cause of his death is yet to be verified and an investigation is underway. According to reports by Seoul Economic Daily, he was found dead at home by one of his family members, after which the news spread rapidly.

Lee Sang-bo death investigated

According to media reports, the incident came to light on Thursday when a family member found them. Subsequently, police were informed and an investigation was taken up. Police and other agencies are now trying to ascertain the circumstances under which he died. At the same time, his sudden death has raised many questions, which are yet to be answered.

The actor's agency issued a statement on Friday, March 27, saying they are trying to gather full details of the case. At the same time, they also said that the family and close people are going through this difficult time. According to reports, his last rites will be performed in the coming few days and preparations are being made at a local funeral home.

All about Lee Sang-bo

Talking about his career, Lee Sang-bo was born in 1981 and started his acting career in 2006. He starred in many famous dramas, including Invisible Man Choi Jang-su, Bad Love, Private Lives, Miss Monte-Cristo, Graceful Empire and Golden Era of Daughters-in-Law. His acting was loved by the audience and he made his own identity in the TV industry.

Lee Sang-bo drugs allegation case

In 2022, Lee Sang-bo was accused of taking drugs, but the allegations were later proven to be false. Actually, he was taking the medicines given by the doctor after the continuous loss in his family, about which there was a misunderstanding. The police found no evidence and closed the case. He later returned to acting. It is being said that he was active on social media until recently, but after the news of his death, his accounts have been deleted.

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