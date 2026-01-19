Korean actor Woo Chang Soo DIES due to…, he was just...

Korean actor Woo Chang Soo passed away on January 16, 2026.

Korean actor Woo Chang-soo passed away on January 16. He was 51 years of age. Korean media confirmed his death on January 18. The news came as a shock to his fans and the film industry. Woo Chang-soo was not only a sensitive artist but also a man who openly shared his personal struggles with others.

Woo Chang-soo's emotional note before death

On December 29, nearly two weeks before his death, Woo Chang-soo shared an emotional post about his health on social media. He wrote that he was very confused about shaving his head that day, but after being scolded by his younger sister, he just cut his ponytail. In this post, he said to himself, “I really need to take good care of myself. Chang-su, get a grip.”

TRENDING NOW

What happened to Woo Chang-soo?

Woo Chang-soo first spoke openly about his health problems in April 2023. After an expensive health check-up, his condition was found to be serious, and he was sent for a detailed check-up at a major university hospital, he had said. Although this time was very difficult for him, he did not give up. He assured people that he would get the right treatment and make a strong comeback on stage one day.

Despite the progression of the disease, Woo Chang-soo's outlook remained positive. “I'll get proper treatment and make a cool comeback. Please stay healthy.” These words show their spirit and hope.

All about Woo Chang-soo's career

Throughout his career, Woo Chang-soo was deeply involved in musical theatre and stage plays. He participated in musicals such as Welcome to My World and Face Off, and through the play Friends, the audience really felt connected to him. Off the stage, he was also a professor at Seoul Hoseo Arts Practical College, guiding the young artists.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more