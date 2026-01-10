Kriti Sanon grooves to ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ at sister Nupur’s wedding, fans call her... [Viral Videos]

The bride-to-be, Nupur Sanon and her fianc singer Stebin's wedding has been scheduled for January 11 in Udaipur. Kriti Sanon is currently in the news for her dance at sister's wedding.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is currently in the news for her sister Nupur Sanon's wedding. Photos and videos from the pre-wedding rituals taking place in Udaipur are going viral on social media. Kriti's dance at Nupur's sangeet ceremony is attracting particular attention. Kriti celebrated this special occasion with all her heart and impressed everyone with her energy. Her joy and excitement are clearly visible in the video. In the sangeet ceremony, Kriti Sanon performed a powerful dance on the famous Bhojpuri song Lollipop Lagelu. Actor Varun Sharma was also seen with her. Fans loved their pairing and their fun dance steps. The video went viral on social media. Kriti's desi style and carefree attitude are being appreciated by all.

Watch here:

Netizens' reaction to Kriti Sanon’s Lollipop Lagelu dance

Netizens fell in love with Kriti Sanon’s dance on a desi song. One of the users wrote, “I like the beats wali blouse.” Another user jokingly added, “Bechaare angrej ko ko ek word bhi samajh nahi aa raha hai..????” One fan wrote, “Kriti is so beautiful.” A user commented, "Lollipop iss level ki shaadiyon me bhi hota hai ?? We're not so different perhaps." A fan of the Lollipop song wrote, "Lollipop was the og Pan Indian song." Many fans flooded the comment section with hearts emoji.

All about Kriti Sanon’s outfit for sister Nupur’s Sangeet

At the sangeet event, Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a pink and blue lehenga. The dancing made the outfit's elaborate embellishments and mirror work appear even more gorgeous. Kriti had on a blouse in the style of a kurti. The blouse had a V-neckline and thin straps. Kriti looked very sophisticated because of the outfit's flowing style and pastel color.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

For the jewelry, Kriti wore a neck piece along with a Kundan choker and earrings. She also wore pink bangles and bracelets. She looked beautiful with soft and natural makeup. Her makeup looked lovely with the application of smoky eyes, flush, and pink lip gloss. Her hair was tied in a half-tied fashion with mirror and shell clips.

All about Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's marriage

The bride-to-be, Nupur Sanon and her fiancé singer Stebin Ben also performed an outstanding performance in the sangeet event. The duo performed on the movie song Gallan Gudiyaan. According to the media reports the wedding of Nupur and Stebin has been scheduled for January 11th and the event will remain a private one as it would only include family and close friends. The wedding events would take place in Udaipur.

