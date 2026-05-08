Kriti Sanon SHUTS down rivalry rumors, cheers for co-star Rashmika Mandanna in Cocktail 2

Read further to know how Kriti Sanon calls Rashmika Mandanna 'All Goodness,' and shuts down Cocktail 2 rivalry rumors.

Kriti Sanon SHUTS down rivalry rumors, cheers for co-star Rashmika Mandanna in Cocktail 2

Whenever two top actresses share screen space in Bollywood, the rumors start flying. People talk about insecurity, cold wars, and egos. But Kriti Sanon isn’t having any of it. At the recent Femina Beauty Awards, she talked to Zoom about working with Rashmika Mandanna in Cocktail 2, and she didn’t hold back. “She’s just a very genuine person, kind, lovely, and warm,” Kriti said. “No insecurity. Just goodness, and I think I’m a vibe person. If I feel the aura and I feel positivity, I get drawn to it. I’ve just had so much fun with her, and she’s just amazing. I love her.”

Why This Matters

Cocktail 2 brings Kriti, Rashmika, and Shahid Kapoor together for the first time, with Homi Adajania directing. Expectations are sky-high. The original Cocktail came out back in 2012 with Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty big shoes to fill. That movie was a hit and fans still remember it. Now, fourteen years later, the cast is all new. People will compare, that’s inevitable. But Kriti wants everyone to know they’re not trying to copy anything. “I’m sure a comparison is going to happen,” she said, “but the good part is that this is not a sequel; it’s a franchise. So it’s more of a vibe franchise, and the characters are separate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon ? (@kritisanon)

Cocktail 2 Release Plans

The film is locked for June 19, 2026. The makers have already dropped the first song, Jab Talak, and fans gave it a big thumbs-up online. Now, everyone’s waiting on the trailer and full album. With Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika leading, people are curious about the movie’s music and on-screen chemistry.

What’s Kriti Up To?

Right now, Cocktail 2 is the only movie Kriti has officially announced. There’s talk she might team up with Vijay Deverakonda for a pan-India film directed by Shouryuv, a Telugu Hindi project with a huge budget. But nothing’s confirmed yet, not by Kriti or anyone else. So for now, Kriti’s focus is entirely on Cocktail 2 and honestly, on showing that female friendships can be real and fun, even when the cameras aren’t rolling.

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