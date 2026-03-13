Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur glow as newlyweds at star-studded reception after intimate Mumbai wedding, fans delighted as couple embrace each other happily

Kritika and Gaurav have been in a relationship for a while and recently made it official, ultimately deciding to tie the knot. The couple decided to celebrate their wedding on March 11 through a registered event that took place on their home terrace.

People who watched Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur demonstrate their love for each other discovered that they are destined to become perfect partners. The couple walked together through their extravagant wedding reception which took place in Mumbai on March 12. Kritika and Gaurav walked out from their after-party celebration one day after their wedding while they shared a close embrace for the waiting photographers. The newlyweds appeared at this event because they allowed photographers to capture their loving moments which brought happiness to their fans. They exchanged vows on March 11 in a modest, intimate ceremony on the terrace of their Bandra residence in Mumbai, surrounded by family and close friends from both the entertainment and cricket communities.

Kritika-Gaurav's star-studded wedding reception

The reception for Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur saw a host of industry luminaries, including Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, Anya Singh, Amrita Arora, Shahana Goswami, among others. Nikhil Chinappa who used to work as a VJ and was a friend of Gaurav's from his hosting days, came to the wedding to share his best wishes with the happy couple.

Also Read Kritika Kamra MARRIES Gaurav Kapur; FIRST video and photos post wedding go VIRAL

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur wedding

Kritika and Gaurav have been in a relationship for a while and recently made it official, ultimately deciding to tie the knot. The couple decided to celebrate their wedding on March 11 through a registered event that took place on their home terrace which provided a beautiful view of the sunset. The warm tones of the sunset created beautiful photographs that displayed enchanting beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Stars in attendance were Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Farhan Akhtar, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Anya Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Arora, and others. Former cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar, Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan, and others were seen with their partners. Virender Sehwag was also sighted. Kritika and Gaurav had been in a relationship for a time and just made it official, eventually decided to marry.

Kritika-Gaurav's joint statement was about...

Shortly after their wedding, the couple in a joint statement, said, "We’ve always felt that the most significant moments in life are those shared with loved ones. As we embark on this new journey together, we are incredibly thankful to celebrate our wedding surrounded by our families and closest friends at home, in Mumbai."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more