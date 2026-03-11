ENG हिन्दी
Kritika Kamra MARRIES Gaurav Kapur; FIRST video and photos post wedding go VIRAL

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's first public appearance as husband and wife was high on love and fashion. After their registered marriage, the newlyweds posed for paps.

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: March 11, 2026 10:29 PM IST

Kritika Kamra MARRIES Gaurav Kapur; FIRST video and photos post wedding go VIRAL
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's wedding photo

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur viral wedding: Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur won several hearts as they made their first public appearance as husband and wife post registered marriage. The photos and videos - which went viral within minutes of upload - left fans and photographers happy. Both Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur smiled as they posed for paps. As evident from the videos that have gone viral, Kritika and Gaurav looked elegant as they stepped out together as husband and wife.

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur wedding

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's wedding ceremony was an intimate affair and saw the attendance of closse relatives and friends. In the evening, several celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Farhan Akhtar, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Anya Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Arora and attended their wedding in Mumbai. Several actors and cricketers were quick to bless the newlyweds. Also present at their wedding function were Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar, Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan and Virender Sehwag.

What did newlyweds wear?

About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.
