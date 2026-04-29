Kritika Kamra’s candid confession about love and marriage with Gaurav Kapur goes VIRAL: 'People say...'

Kritika Kamra Gaurav Kapur news: A month ago Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra tied the knot. The actress has now talked about their relationship.

Actor Kritika Kamra and television host Gaurav Kapur got married in March this year. The couple had hosted an intimate wedding ceremony at their residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple ditched grand celebrations and preferred for a simple signing ceremony instead. Their celebration was kept private and only saw the presence of close pals and family members. Among the several popular faces from the entertainment and sports industries who attended the ceremony were Soha Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Anya Singh. Actor Malaika Arora was also seen attending the ceremony, with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Also Read Kritika Kamra MARRIES Gaurav Kapur; FIRST video and photos post wedding go VIRAL

What has Kritika Kamra said about her love story with Gaurav Kapur?

In a recent chat with Miss Malini, Kritika Kamra spoke at length about the need for friendship in a relationship. She further revealed that she and Gaurav Kapur started a strong bond (that of friendship) and instant chemistry. She mentioned, "People say friendship is very important in love, I absolutely agree. It’s a great feeling to be with someone who feels like your best friend." Kritika was also quick to turn down the notion of opposites attracting. She said it is important for couples to have more in common to be able to enjoy each other’s company. They can't live together, and fathom one another's thoughts just through attraction. As Kritika said, genuine relationships and bonds call for alignment between the heart and mind.

Kritika and Gaurav grew into love together

Kritika further revealed that both she and Gaurav grew into love together. On being asked who fell in love first, she said it was never a discussion between them, but realised that he was her life partner over time. As their bond evolved, that feeling happened for both of them.

Know more about Kritika-Gaurav's wedding

As reported by ANI earlier, their celebration was kept both meaningful and simple. They had performed a small pooja as part of the ceremony. It was the couple's genuine discussion to celebrate the occasion quietly with their family and friends. Among those who attended their wedding were Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra, former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar and wife Fatema, Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge, and actor Pooja Gor.

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