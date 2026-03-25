Kumbh Mela girl Monalisa Bhonsle makes SHOCKING revelation about filmmaker Sanoj Mishra: 'Mujhe 10 bar touch kiya' [Viral Video]

Monalisa Bhosle alleges sexual harassment by filmmaker Sanoj Mishra during her minor years, claims threats over her marriage to Farman Khan, and is considering legal action under POCSO.

Monalisa Bhosle, known as the “Kumbh Mela girl,” has accused filmmaker Sanoj Mishra of sexual harassment, saying the incidents happened when she was still a minor. The 18-year-old spoke about her experience during a press conference in Kochi, where she was joined by her husband, actor Farman Khan.

She said the alleged incidents took place during the shooting of The Diary of Manipur in Nepal and Dehradun, before she turned 18. According to Monalisa, Mishra made repeated unwanted advances and behaved inappropriately with her on set.

Monalisa also claimed that when she told her family about what was happening, they did not support her. She said her concerns were ignored because it was her first film and there were financial expectations attached to the project. Since she was underage at the time, she believes the matter could fall under the POCSO Act.

What did Monalisa say about filmmaker Sanoj Mishra?

During the press conference, Monalisa broke down as she stated, "Sanoj Mishra accha insaan nahi hai, mujhe 10 baar touch kiya. Maine mere family valon ko bola ki mujhe Sanoj Mishra ne touch kiya, lekin meri family ne mera saath nahi diya. Mujhe pata hai mujhpe kya beeti hai kya nahi. Mere saath anyay hua hai. Mujhe sirf aur sirf insaaf chahiye. Sanoj Mishra ne mujhe do baar touch kiya."

Actress Monalisa has accused director Sanoj Mishra of inappropriate behavior on a film set.#ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/kjqsSxtDAD — Team Rising Falcon (@TheRFTeam) March 25, 2026

Monalisa breaks down during...

During the press conference, she became emotional and said Mishra had touched her multiple times without consent. She said she felt wronged and is now seeking justice for what she went through.

In addition, Monalisa alleged that Mishra has been interfering in her personal life. She claimed he has been trying to portray her marriage to Farman Khan as “Love Jihad” and is using his influence to spread a negative narrative. She also said that she and her husband have been receiving threats, which has made them scared to step out of Kerala.

Monalisa personal life

Talking about her personal life, Monalisa shared that she left her home state because her family was pressuring her to marry a relative against her wishes. She recently married Farman Khan at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram under police protection. The couple says the threats they are receiving are still affecting their daily life.

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