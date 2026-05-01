Kumbh mela girl Monalisa Bhosle LODGES POCSO complaint against director, VHP leader

Monalisa Bhosle, known as the 'Kumbh Mela girl,' has filed a police complaint under the POCSO Act against four people, one of them being filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, and others, Read further to know everything about the case.

Kumbh mela girl Monalisa Bhosle LODGES POCSO complaint against director, VHP leader

Monalisa Bhosle, known as the 'Kumbh Mela girl,' has filed a police complaint under the POCSO Act against four people, one of them being filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, and another, advocate Anil Vilayil. Police registered the case at Ernakulam Central, but since the alleged incidents happened in Madhya Pradesh, chances are, the investigation will shift there.

She filed the FIR on April 29, 2026, during the shoot of The Diary of Manipur. At a press conference in Kochi, Monalisa described how the director acted inappropriately towards her several times on set. When she told her family, they didn’t offer any support, not even then. Her statement was recorded in court the next day. Police said they’re planning to move the case to Madhya Pradesh because that’s where it all happened.

Monalisa didn’t stop at Mishra, she also accused advocate Anil Vilayil of defaming her on social media. A VHP leader was named too, among the four in the FIR. Meanwhile, there's another dispute tangled up with this drama: Monalisa’s marriage to Farman. Her family has claimed she was a minor when she married, and has also thrown around “love jihad” accusations, insisting Farman manipulated her. Monalisa says that’s just not true, she insists she’s 18, and the marriage was her decision. The argument over her age still hasn’t settled down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monalisa Bhosle (@monalisabhosle088)

Under the POCSO Act, which protects anyone under 18 from sexual abuse or harassment, the law is designed to make reporting and trials less traumatic for kids. It keeps proceedings private and protects the minor’s identity. The Act covers all genders. Right now, the investigation into Monalisa's complaint continues.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

