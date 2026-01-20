Kung Fu Hustle actor Siu-Lung Leung dies at 77 due to…

Hong Kong's famous martial arts actor Siu-Lung Liang has died at the age of 77.

Hong Kong's famous martial arts actor Siu-Lung Liang has died at the age of 77. He was known worldwide for his powerful portrayal of The Beast in the film Kung Fu Hustle. He died on 14 January 2026, which was confirmed by the family on January 18. According to close friends and media reports, the cause of his death was cardiac arrest.

Kung Fu Hustle actor Siu-Lung Leung's death reason

According to reports, Siu-Lung Liang died in China's Shenzhen city. The special thing was that till a few days before his death, he was looking completely healthy and happy. It was reported that he was enjoying a hotpot dinner with friends and also spending time on his favourite art, calligraphy. The official announcement of his death was made public on January 18. Emotionally, a pre-written message was posted from his official Douyin account, in which he said that he has gone for a film shoot far away and appealed to his fans to live well.

Who is Siu-Lung Liang?

Siu-Lung Liang was born on 28 April 1948 in British Hong Kong. His real name was Liang Choi-sang. Since childhood, he had a keen interest in martial arts. He trained in arts such as Gōjū-ryū karate and Wing Chun. At the age of just 15, he stepped into the film industry as a stunt double and gradually made a mark on the basis of his hard work and skill.

All about Siu-Lung Liang: Career and work

In the 1970s and 1980s, Siu-Lung Liang starred in several action films and was recognized for his surreal fighting style. He was one of the leading faces of the Bruceploitation era and counted among the Four Dragons of Hong Kong cinema. His role as The Beast in Stephen Chow's 2004 film Kung Fu Hustle proved to be the most memorable role of his career, earning him international recognition.

Jackie Chan pays last respects to Siu Lung Liang

After his death, many celebrities paid their last respects to the actor. Jackie Chan described him as a true kung fu master and a fine action actor who brought traditional martial arts to life on screen. Stephen Chow shared an emotional message on social media, saying he will always remember Siu-Lung Liang.

