Kylie Jenner dons BOLD ‘topless’ nude dress at Met Gala while Timothee Chalamet skips; fans call her 'QUEEN'

Kylie Jenner turns heads at Met Gala 2026 in a bold Schiaparelli nude gown, sparking mixed reactions while attending solo without Timoth e Chalamet.

Kylie Jenner definitely stole the spotlight at this year’s Met Gala, but her bold look has left fans pretty divided. Sticking to the 2026 theme “Costume Art” with the dress code “Fashion is Art,” Kylie wore a custom Schiaparelli gown that made heads turn for all the right, and maybe wrong reasons. She went with a nude corset featuring exaggerated faux nipples, a signature touch from her own SKIMS brand, paired with a flowing satin skirt designed to look like she was in the middle of slipping out of a dress.

Kylie Jenner's jaw-dropping nude dress

The real jaw-dropping part was the insane amount of work that went into the skirt. According to People, it was embroidered with over 2,000 satin stitch balls, 10,000 natural baroque pearls, and more than 7,000 painted pearlescent fish scales. The entire piece apparently took around 11,000 hours of detailed embroidery work. She completed the look with a stunning antique silver necklace decorated with rhinestones, pearls, and hand-sculpted bird heads, along with matching chandelier earrings.

Here's how fans reacted to Kylie's Met Gala 2026 look

While the outfit was dramatic and artistic, reactions have been all over the place. Some people are calling it creative and fearless, praising the craftsmanship and how Kylie fully committed to the theme. Others aren’t fans of the exaggerated nipple detail and feel it was a bit too much, even for the Met Gala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2026 (@metgalaofficial_)

Love it or hate it, one thing is clear: Kylie once again made sure she was the centre of conversation on one of fashion’s biggest nights.

One said, "My take: she’s basically guaranteed a headline moment every Met - super styled, very camera-ready, and always built for maximum impact."

Another commented, "I think this is the first time I'm really in love with one of Kylie Jenner's looks; this time she nailed it." A third wrote, "QUEEN."

Kylie attends Met Gala without beau Timothee Chalamet?

Kylie Jenner made an unexpected appearance at the 2026 Met Gala when she attended the event without any companions. Yes, she arrived without Timothee Chalamet, her boyfriend. She showed up alone yesterday, even though she was spotted with Chalamet. The explanation becomes clear because couples who attend the Met Gala together tend to break up after their appearance.

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