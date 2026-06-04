Lalit Modi CONFIRMS biopic is being scripted, reveals Ranveer Singh PITCHED himself for lead role

Read further on Lalit Modi revealing Ranveer Singh met him in London two years ago to play him in a biopic.

Lalit Modi CONFIRMS biopic is being scripted, reveals Ranveer Singh PITCHED himself for lead role

Lalit Modi’s life is getting the film treatment, and he’s finally confirmed it. The former IPL boss says a biopic is on the way and ranveer Singh was eager to step into his shoes. Talking to ANI, Modi said the script’s coming together. “It’s all being scripted right now. I’ve already sat for hundreds of interviews,” he explained. Sneha Rajani, who once headed Sony Pictures Networks India, is leading the project.

‘If There’s One Role He Wanted’

Modi remembers Ranveer reaching out out of the blue two years back. “I didn’t know Ranveer. I knew Deepika very well. I never met Ranveer. One day, I get a call that Ranveer wants to see me. And he comes to London to see me,” he said. Ranveer’s interest was clear as day. “He said, if there was one role he wanted to play in his life, it would be Lalit Modi as commissioner. It wasn’t me asking him,” Modi said.

‘Now He’s Become So Big’

He still thinks Ranveer’s the right pick, but wonders if he’s available. “I would like him to play me. But if he has the time, now he’s become so big,” Modi admitted. He couldn’t stop praising Ranveer’s work lately, either. “What he has done with Dhurandhar is amazing! Whether he still wants to play me or not, but two years ago, we sat here, right in this house, and talked about him playing me.”

Where’s The Movie At Now?

Scriptwriting is in full swing. “We are now scripting it. It’s a lot of work,” Modi said. There’s no director or studio on board just yet. Ranveer’s name has been everywhere recently, especially after walking away from Don 3. His new film, Dhurandhar, is already drawing hype. If he ends up signing on for Modi’s biopic, it’d be a wild, unexpected move.

Lalit Modi’s story, IPL mastermind, legal troubles, starting fresh in London has always grabbed headlines. A biopic built from his own interviews promises big drama. And Ranveer, known for diving deep into his characters, could make it something special. Nothing’s official so far. Still, the fact that Ranveer actually flew to London to pitch himself says a lot about how much the role meant to him.

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