‘Legally Romance’ star Jin Ze PASSES away at 33, co-star Eleanor Lee pays emotional tribute

Read further to know all about Chinese actor Jin Ze's sudden death at 33 and his agency's appeal to avoid speculation, here's everything we know so far.

‘Legally Romance’ star Jin Ze PASSES away at 33, co-star Eleanor Lee pays emotional tribute

Chinese actor and model Jin Ze has died at 33. His agency shared the news on Friday, saying he passed away at his home in Hangzhou on June 4, 2026. They didn’t mention a cause, and asked everyone not to speculate while his family plans the funeral. “We hope everyone can show respect and understanding,” the statement said. The agency pleaded with the public and the media not to spread rumors or dig for details. “Let’s preserve Jin Ze’s dignity and give his family space to grieve.”

Described As Humble And Dedicated

Jin Ze, whose real name was Zhang Jiawei, was known for his steady work ethic and low-key charm. His colleagues say he was dedicated, worked hard, and stayed humble from his early days through his rise as a TV star. News of his sudden death left both fans and friends stunned, with social media full of condolences and stories about his kindness.

Co-Star Eleanor Lee Shares Emotional Tribute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eleanor Lee 李凱馨 (@eleanorleex)

Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee, who co-starred with him in Fake Princess and Give You My Heart, wrote a heartfelt tribute online. She was one of the first cast members to speak out, and her words spread quickly. Others from the industry remembered Jin Ze for his generosity and warmth on set, while fans thanked him for memorable roles, especially in romance dramas.

Career Spanned Acting And Modeling

Jin Ze made a name for himself in both acting and modeling. He appeared in hits like Hello Joann, Forget You Remember Love, Begin Again, Legally Romance, Beauty Reborn, and Don’t Negotiate with Your Boss. His modeling work also drew attention, landing him on magazine covers and giving him fans inside China and abroad.

Family Handling Private Arrangements

Right now, Jin Ze’s family is keeping things private. His agency asked everyone to give them space and not press for information, so funeral details aren’t being released. The shock hasn’t faded, and fans keep sharing scenes from his best-loved dramas, remembering the quiet impact he left on Chinese television.

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