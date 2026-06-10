Legendary director Bharathiraja DIES at 84: Vijay, Mohanlal, Pawan Kalyan and others pay last respects

Read further to know as south industry mourns Bharathiraja's death. The director-actor gave Tamil cinema some of its most iconic films. Tamil Nadu CM Vijay visited his home, while Mohanlal recalled sharing screen space with him.

Legendary director Bharathiraja DIES at 84: Vijay, Mohanlal, Pawan Kalyan and others pay last respects

The South Indian film world just lost a giant. Bharathiraja, the veteran director and actor who changed Tamil cinema forever, died Wednesday morning at 84. He leaves behind fans, friends, and fellow celebrities who are struggling to believe he’s gone. Bharathiraja wasn’t your average filmmaker. He had this gift for turning the everyday lives of village people into unforgettable stories. His movies didn’t need big sets or flashy aesthetics, he worked with dirt roads, pauses, and emotion, and poured life into every frame.

Look at his filmography: 16 Vayathinile, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Mudhal Mariyathai, Vedham Pudhithu, Karuthamma, Kadal Pookkal. For Telugu audiences, he gave Seethakoka Chiluka. His last film, Meendum Oru Mariyathai, came out in 2020. He didn’t stop at directing either. Bharathiraja acted in countless South Indian films over the years and picked up the Padma Shri to honor his impact on cinema.

Celebs And Stars Mourn The Loss

தமிழ்த் திரையுலகின் இயக்குநர் இமயம் திரு. பாரதிராஜா அவர்கள் காலமானார் என்ற செய்தி அறிந்து மிகுந்த மனவேதனையும் துயரமும் அடைந்தேன்.

கிராமியப் பின்னணியில் வாழ்வியல் உயிரோட்டத்துடன் பல வெற்றிப் படங்களை உருவாக்கி, தமிழ்த் திரைப்பட உலகில் தனக்கென தனி முத்திரை பதித்தவர் இயக்குநர்… — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) June 10, 2026

The tributes started pouring in as soon as the news broke. Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay shared his sadness on social media: “I was deeply saddened to hear the news that the legendary director of the Tamil film industry, Mr. Bharathiraja, has passed away. He made many successful films with a lively life in a rural setting and left his own mark on the Tamil film industry.” Vijay even visited Bharathiraja’s home to pay his respects in person.

Cm Vijay paid his final respects for veteran director #BharathiRaja pic.twitter.com/tC2lEr8Tk7 — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) June 10, 2026

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan wrote, “The news of the death of legendary film director and Padma Shri awardee Shri Bharathiraja is heartbreaking. It’s a huge loss for the Indian film industry.”

‘He Found Poetry In The Soil’

A director who found poetry in the soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame. Sharing screen space with Bharathiraja Sir in Thudarum was an honour I will cherish forever. Rest in peace, Sir. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations, and your presence will be deeply… pic.twitter.com/9yP88mLtCO — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 10, 2026

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal remembered sharing the screen with him. “A director who found poetry in the soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame,” he posted. “Sharing screen space with Bharathiraja Sir in Thudarum was an honour I will cherish forever. Rest in peace, Sir. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations.”

Prakash Raj wrote from the heart. “#Bharathiraja sir.. Will miss you my darling.. your love for life.. inspiring conversations.. and your memorable moments of cinema.. Thank you for everything. Love you. May your soul rest in peace.”

#Bharathiraja sir .. ???Will miss you my darling .. your love for life.. inspiring conversations.. and your memorable moments of cinema.. Thank you for everything. Love you. May your soul rest in peace ?????? — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 10, 2026

Chiranjeevi also weighed in: “Indian cinema has lost one of its greatest storytellers. He transformed the fragrance of village soil, the beauty of human relationships, the innocence of love, and the emotions of ordinary people into timeless cinematic poetry.”

Indian cinema has lost one of its greatest storytellers, #Bharathiraja garu. He transformed the fragrance of village soil, the beauty of human relationships, the innocence of love, and the emotions of ordinary people into timeless cinematic poetry. His films touched millions of… pic.twitter.com/MdoUfpztji — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 10, 2026

End Of An Era

Bharathiraja didn’t just direct films, he started a movement. At a time when studios dominated, he threw open the doors to real locations, new faces, and folk music in Tamil movies. He gave us icons, stories, and a style that filmmakers still look up to and try to emulate. It feels like the end of an era for honest, deeply rooted storytelling on screen. But as Mohanlal said, Bharathiraja’s legacy isn’t going anywhere. He’ll keep inspiring filmmakers for years to come.

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