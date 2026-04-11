ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle RUSHED to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital; Zanai Bhosle confirms treatment is underway

Asha Bhosle, who has delivered several hit songs, will turn 93 on September 8. She was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital today.

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: April 11, 2026 11:17 PM IST

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle RUSHED to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital; Zanai Bhosle confirms treatment is underway
A file photo of Asha Bhosle.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, 92, was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on April 11. As news of Asha Bhosle's hospitalisation went viral, her granddaughter, singer Zanai Bhosle took to X to share a quick update on the legendary singer's health. Zanai Bhosle confirmed that Ashaji was admitted to hospital due to "extreme exhaustion and a chest infection".

Also Read
Mohammed Rafi's son makes SHOCKING accusations against Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, claim they derailed his father's career

What did Zanai say in X post?

Zanai confirmed that her grandmother is being treated and promised to all her fans that she will update everyone "positively". Her post read, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."

Also Read
Zanai Bhosle ties rakhi to Mohammed Siraj, puts an end to dating rumours

Asha Bhosle garnered massive popularity for her tracks including Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge, Rangeela Re, and Sharara Sharara. She will turn 93 on September 8, 2026. Asha Bhosle started her career in 1943 with Marathi film Majha Bal. She had crooned her first song Chala Chala Nav Bala in the aforementioned film. Initially, Asha was almost confined to crooning peppy dance numbers. This included Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and O Haseena Zulfon Wali. However, she proved her versatility by crooning ghazals like Dil Cheez Kya Hai and the classical Tora Man Darpan Kehlaye.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.
Tags Asha Bhosle Asha Bhosle Hospitalised Zanai Bhosle