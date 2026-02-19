Lil Poppa DIES at 25: Inside his relationship with girlfriend Toie Roberts and their son PJ

Lil Poppa, popular American rapper, was pronounced dead on February 18 at 25. Even though the cause of his death remains unknown, his fans have been keen on knowing more about his personal life.

Janarious Mykel Wheeler, fondly referred to as Lil Poppa across the world, was a Jacksonville-born rapper. He breathed his last on February 18. He was just 25. The exact cause of his death still remains unknown. The rapper was scheduled to stage his performance next in March in New Orlans. While the unexpected news of hid demise has left everyone shocked, fans have shown massive interest in his personal life especially his romantic bond with Toie Roberts and son PJ. Five days before his shocking death, Janarious Mykel Wheeler aka Lil Poppa had released his first single of the new year 2026 called Out Of Town Bae.

Who was Lil Poppa?

Lil Poppa was signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG). In the recent past, he was successful in building a massive fan base, courtesy multiple popular tracks, including Love & War, Mind Over Matter, and HAPPY TEARS. In August 2024, Poppa's 16-song album Almost Normal Again was released. It brought to the fans his signature blend of melody and introspective lyrics. Lil Poppa's next performance was supposed to happen in New Orleans. His fans were looking forward to his live performance.

Lil Poppa's girlfriend Toie Roberts ran...

Lil Poppa's girlfriend Toie Roberts was born on March 17, 2002. She grew up in Florida amid massive popularity and scrutiny. Toie - Rick Ross’ daughter was in a relationship with Lil. Even though Lil Popp and Toie kept their bond personal, they had allegedly started dating several years before they publicly welcomed their child. Going by Miami Living Magazine has mentioned, Toie is an entrepreneur and the CEO of Ashanti Beauty. Even though she was part of a high-profile family, she kept her relationship with Lil Poppa low key.

Who is Lil Poppa's son?

Since the news of his death went viral, several rumors - on his personal life have gone viral on social media. Lil Poppa was also the father of a boy named PJ. PJ was born in 2022. He is barely three at the time of his father’s death in February 2026.

