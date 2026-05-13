LizLaz REFUSED payment to spread fake claims about Virat Kohli? Here's everything we know

Read further to know how a like can turn into a whole mess, twice, Virat kohli is back in limelight and for the wrong seasons ahead of the games.

LizLaz REFUSED payment to spread fake claims about Virat Kohli? Here's everything we know

German model LizLaz shot to fame overnight, all because Virat Kohli liked one of her Instagram posts. Suddenly, she was everywhere. Notifications went nuts. Her phone just wouldn’t give her a break. She didn’t even catch it herself at first. “I missed the notification,” LizLaz said. “I only realized after people started calling me about it.” That’s when she looked herself up online, page after page popping up. “It was pretty surreal,” she said.

But the excitement had a weird flip side. Journalists wasted no time. LizLaz said they offered her money to make up stories about Kohli, trash his reputation. She didn’t need to think twice; she shut it down right away. “They even offered me cash to say bad things about him, things he never did,” she said. “Why would I do that?” She actually admires Kohli. So, no amount of money was going to make her betray that.

That one simple Instagram like ended up making waves in two countries at once. In India, everyone grabbed screenshots and sent DMs her way. Google Trends blew up with “Who is LizLaz?” Meanwhile, back home in Germany, it was the opposite. Headlines were asking, “Who is Virat Kohli?” Cricket isn’t big there, so nobody knew about him. All from a tiny heart icon, everyone was left puzzled.

The Avneet Kaur Like Fans Won’t Forget

Then there’s the Avneet Kaur thing, fans haven’t stopped talking about it. Early 2025, people noticed Kohli liked one of her bold posts. The screenshots spread. Rumors went wild. Kohli had to jump in and clear it up, blaming Instagram’s algorithm for an accidental like while he was cleaning out his feed. He even posted a story asking people not to jump to conclusions, but the internet had a field day, memes, debates, everyone roping in Anushka Sharma. That whole mess showed just how closely fans watch Kohli online, and how quickly one like can turn into a national story.

Kohli Stays Locked In On IPL 2026

While all this drama keeps buzzing, Kohli’s still locked in on the IPL. This season, he’s scored over 300 runs in 11 games, keeping RCB at the top. His recent innings haven’t gone his way, two ducks in a row but he’s still pushing for those playoffs.

As for LizLaz, she’s learned a lot from all this. The followers, the interviews, it all happened so fast. But she knows exactly where she stands. Sure, viral fame is wild, but selling out a player she looks up to for a quick payday just isn’t worth it. “I won’t lie for money,” she said. After watching the Avneet Kaur chaos, she gets how one tiny action can blow up. She’s staying out of the circus.

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