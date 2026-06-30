Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola finally REVEALS real reason behind divorce from Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha Chamola-Gaurav Khanna divorce: On Lock Upp 2, Akanksha revealed that her decision not to have children became a major reason behind their separation, saying she never had a maternal instinct.

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Akanksha Chamola-Gaurav Khanna divorce: Akanksha Chamola stated on Netflix's Lock Upp that she and Gaurav Khanna are getting divorced. However, the actress said that they maintain a cordial relationship. In the most recent episode, Akanksha revealed the cause for their breakup. During a talk with other competitors, Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala, she claimed that her decision not to have children was apparently one of the primary reasons for their separation.

Why are Akanksha and Gaurav getting divorced?

She said, "Jab ham shadi mein the mera maternal instinct kabhi nahi tha but I was open to discovering it. It was never shut down." The actress went on to say that she gradually understood that she lacked a mother instinct. Talking to her fellow contestants, Akanksha said, "But gradually I realised I'm not meant for it."

Akanksha reported that Gaurav was originally comfortable with her decision not to have children. However, she stated that his perspective shifted with time. The actress also noted that most people marry with the idea of having children and extending their family, and watching her husband desire something she could never provide him caused friction between them.

Akanksha: "I didn't have maternal instincts when I was married, and Gaurav was okay with that. I wanted to discover myself. But now, Gaurav has changed. He wants kids, and I don't."#LockUpp2 #LockUpp #GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/VhMfI1y14J — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) June 29, 2026

Was not having children the real reason behind separation?

Akanksha said, "He was okay with it. But, I guess in time...now he wants to have kids. When I see that, I can't give him that." To this, Shreya asked, "Never?" Akanksha replied, "Nahi hai mere mein instinct. Wo maine bhot pehle bol diya tha." She reaffirmed that she had always made it plain that she did not desire children and that she had never felt maternal impulses.

Akanksha further claimed that she and Gaurav had addressed the matter, and she had told him that he was free to quit the marriage if becoming a father was essential to him.

She said, "We had a discussion where I told him 'If you want to leave me, you can leave me. Fair enough on your part'."

Akanksha went on to say that it would be quite appropriate for Gaurav if this became a deal-breaker for him, since she feels that many individuals marry with the intention of creating a family.

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