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Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Choudhary reportedly EVICTED in a shocking twist, Suzzane's THIS special power flipped the game

Lock Upp 2 has reportedly witnessed another shocking eviction, with Akanksha Choudhary allegedly being eliminated after Suzzane was given a game-changing special power, though the makers are yet to confirm the reports.

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By: Vaishnavi Tripathi | Published: July 26, 2026 4:07 PM IST
Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Choudhary reportedly EVICTED in a shocking twist, Suzzane's THIS special power flipped the game

Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Choudhary reportedly EVICTED in a shocking twist, Suzzane's THIS special power flipped the game

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is racing toward its finale, but instead of winding down, the show has become even more unpredictable. In the last few episodes, Netflix’s reality series has tossed out twist after twist, scrambling the game and keeping both contestants and viewers on edge. We’ve seen shocking wildcard entries, surprise comebacks, and evictions nobody saw coming. Now, new reports say Akanksha Choudhary is the latest to leave Lock Upp 2.

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Akanksha Choudhary’s Reported Exit

Word online is that Akanksha has been shown the door, though the makers haven’t confirmed anything yet, still, the news has already sent fans into a frenzy. So, According to buzz, Suzzane who used to be Akanksha’s best friend entered the house as a special guest with a unique power. She used it to eliminate Akanksha, apparently ending her stay inside the Lock Upp jail just like that but until the channel or producers make a statement, it’s all still up in the air.

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Lock Upp 2 Turns Wild

This isn’t the first shock the show’s delivered lately. Apoorva Mukhija, or Rebel Kid, dropped in unexpectedly. Contestants thought she was a new wildcard, but she wasn’t staying, her visit was short, but she still managed to mess with alliances and stir up old rivalries. Right after that, Hina Khan and Uorfi Javed showed up for a special segment, setting off new arguments and turning the atmosphere even more chaotic, as if that wasn’t enough, Harshad Chopda was suddenly evicted, only for both him and Yogesh Rawat to come back into the game soon after, leaving everyone completely thrown and now Akanksha, if the reports are true, has joined the list of unexpected exits. Lock Upp 2, clearly, is all about unpredictability right now.

Finale’s Close, But Surprises Keep Coming

With the finale almost here, the tension in the house is sky-high. Every episode brings something new, no one can really guess who’s safe and who’ll leave next. There’s also plenty of talk about Lock Upp 2 getting an extension, but neither Netflix nor the show’s makers have confirmed those rumors yet. Will Akanksha be back? Will more contestants return? Is the finale coming, or is there more in store? For now, the only thing you can really count on is that Lock Upp 2 isn’t done surprising us. Each episode brings a new curveball, and anything can happen next.

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About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi is a media person with a passion for writing across a wide range of subjects. She always has something to say about culture, cinema, and entertainment. She studied Mass Communication at Chitkara University and began her professional journey in marketing and media. Currently, she is working with BollywoodLife, where she continues to explore and express her perspectives on entertainment.

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