Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Choudhary, Shreya Kalra's EXPLOSIVE fight leaves house in shock; Yogesh targets Shilpa Shinde

A routine food order turned into the biggest fight of Lock Upp 2 so far as Akanksha Choudhary and Shreya Kalra's argument escalated into bloodshed, death threats and a water attack. The chaos intensified when Shilpa Shinde stepped in, triggering a fiery confrontation with Yogesh Rawat. Here's everything that happened inside the jail.

Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Choudhary, Shreya Kalra's EXPLOSIVE fight leaves house in shock; Yogesh targets Shilpa Shinde

Lock Upp 2 just hit a new low. Forget drama, this was pure chaos. It all started when Shreya Kalra got the chance to order food for everyone through the show's digital canteen. Akanksha Choudhary wasn’t happy about it, and when Shreya asked if her apology was real, Akanksha shot back with a blunt “no.” From there, things spiraled out of control. Shreya called Akanksha “badtameez.” Akanksha stormed over to the canteen screen, determined to cancel Shreya’s order. In the heat of the argument, Shreya accidentally hit Akanksha’s nose, and blood started pouring.

That’s when it really went off the rails. Akanksha completely lost it, shouting death threats, spitting, and yelling, “I will ruin your career!” She even wiped her blood on Shreya’s clothes and, as if that wasn’t enough, dumped water on Shreya’s food mid-meal. You can already picture the viral clips. Shreya insisted the hit was an accident and refused to apologize at first. Host Ram Kapoor stepped in, asked her to say sorry, and she reluctantly agreed but Akanksha wasn’t having it.

Then Shilpa Shinde weighed in with one disgusted “Ewww.” That one word set off Yogesh Rawat, who’s rumored to be Akanksha’s boyfriend. He confronted Shilpa, saying she wouldn’t understand since “she doesn’t have kids.” He even told her to leave, claiming nobody is senior in the house. Yogesh’s outburst upset Harshad Chopda, while Dheeraj Dhoopar tried to calm things down and told Shilpa to step away. Meanwhile, Akanksha dragged up Shilpa’s past in Bigg Boss 11, just to twist the knife a bit more.

The cell descended into a shouting match, Ram Kapoor tried playing referee. Harshad looked torn up by the disrespect. Dheeraj tried to keep the peace but honestly, the damage was already done. Now, clips showing blood and water flying around, and Yogesh going off on Shilpa, are all over social media. Everyone’s waiting to see how hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh deal with this mess. Will they step in? Will there be consequences? Lock Upp 2 promised drama, but this episode crossed a line. This is the wildest, ugliest meltdown the show’s seen yet.

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