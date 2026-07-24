Lock Upp 2: Apoorva Mukhija BREAKS down, reveals she battled suicidal thoughts during India's Got Latent controversy

Lock Upp 2 witnessed one of its most emotional moments as Apoorva Mukhija reflected on the aftermath of the India's Got Latent controversy. The content creator revealed she experienced suicidal thoughts during the ordeal and credited Sufi Motiwala for standing by her when she felt she had no one else, leaving viewers deeply moved.

Lock Upp 2: Apoorva Mukhija BREAKS down, reveals she battled suicidal thoughts during India's Got Latent controversy

Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, made an emotional revelation on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as she spoke about the intense backlash she faced after the India's Got Latent controversy. Fighting back tears, the content creator revealed that she had experienced suicidal thoughts during that difficult period and credited fellow influencer Sufi Motiwala for helping her survive one of the darkest phases of her life.

Apoorva Mukhija Opens Up About Her Darkest Phase

In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Apoorva got emotional while reuniting with Sufi Motiwala. Speaking about the aftermath of the India's Got Latent controversy, she admitted that the trolling and backlash had taken a severe toll on her mental health. "I have really missed you... Every time someone asks me how I was friends with you, I tell them... I would've killed myself if, during the Latent fiasco, I didn't have Sufi," she said. Sufi immediately interrupted her, asking her not to say that.

Apoorva went on to explain that Sufi was the only person who stood beside her when she felt completely alone. "I wouldn't have been able to get through that. You were the only person with me. I wasn't dating anyone. Personally, in my life, as a friend," she shared. The emotional conversation left fellow contestants visibly moved.

Sufi Motiwala Gets Emotional Too

Sufi also reflected on their friendship, revealing that the time they spent together remains one of the happiest phases of his life. He shared that Apoorva had become his closest friend in Mumbai and gave him a sense of belonging. "That one year was my most favourite year of my life when we were friends. I genuinely missed you a lot," Sufi said. The two later apologised to each other for the misunderstandings that had affected their friendship, with Apoorva admitting she wished she had created a safer space for him when he needed it most.

Apoorva's Wildcard Entry Has Changed The Game

Apoorva entered Lock Upp as a wildcard contestant earlier this week after weeks of speculation. Her arrival has already created a buzz among viewers, with fans eager to see how her equation with contestants like Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Chamola, Shivangi Joshi, and others unfolds inside the jail. The show has already witnessed Yogesh Rawat's eviction, while Dheeraj Dhoopar's decision to save Sufi Motiwala over Yogesh sparked massive debate among viewers. With Apoorva now inside the house, fans believe the drama is only set to intensify.

India's Got Latent Controversy

Apoorva became one of the most talked-about internet personalities after controversy erupted over an episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. The episode attracted criticism over allegedly offensive remarks, leading to police complaints, legal scrutiny and widespread trolling against several people associated with the show. Now, months later, Apoorva has spoken publicly about the emotional impact of that period, revealing how difficult it was to cope with the online hate and acknowledging the friend she says helped her through it.

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