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Lock Upp 2: Apoorva Mukhija TARGETS Shreya Kalra's VIRAL concert controversy in explosive fight

Lock Upp 2 witnessed another explosive showdown as wildcard Apoorva Mukhija clashed with Shreya Kalra, dragging her viral Tyla concert controversy into the argument and leaving viewers stunned.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: July 24, 2026 1:59 PM IST
Lock Upp 2: Apoorva Mukhija TARGETS Shreya Kalra's VIRAL concert controversy in explosive fight

Lock Upp 2: Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid got into a heated argument with fellow contestant Shreya Kalra. It happened while they were eating inside the jail. It began as a casual chat at the dining table, but pretty soon it turned into a real war of words.

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Apoorva takes a jibe at Shreya Kalra?

Apoorva took the first jab by asking Shreya, "Don't you have any friends at all?" Shreya hit back instantly, saying, "Go outside and see for yourself." The exchange escalated when Apoorva sarcastically asked, "The same friends whose shoulders you climb on and dance?"

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Shreya replied, "At least I have friends. Yours are the ones who always leave you."

Apoorva fires back at Shreya

Not one to stay quiet, Apoorva fired back, "Really? The one friend who is still left with me. Apart from that, I have plenty of friends. You tried so hard to become my friend. Even after speaking badly about me and apologising later, you still wanted to be friends with me. There must be something special about me because you kept trying."

Apoorva's comment about "climbing on someone's shoulders" appeared to reference the viral video from Tyla's Mumbai concert, where Shreya was seen dancing while sitting on a man's shoulders. The clip sparked controversy online, and some social media users are questioning her relationship with boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal.

Shreya clarifies her stance

Responding to the backlash at the time, Shreya clarified that the man seen in the video was like family to her. She urged people not to judge her character based on a short clip circulating online.

Rishabh also publicly defended her, saying he had complete faith in Shreya and had never had a reason to doubt her. He requested people to stop spreading hate and respect their privacy.

With Apoorva already locking horns with contestants within days of entering the show, it looks like Lock Upp 2 is only getting more explosive.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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