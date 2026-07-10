Lock Upp 2 double elimination: Not Ram Kapoor or Laila, THESE two contestants are EVICTED from Netflix show?

The forthcoming episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will be more exciting for the viewers due to the appearance of Bollywood star Govinda. Guess who will get evicted!

Lock Upp 2 Double Eviction: One of the most talked-about controversial reality shows, Lock Upp 2, is all set to witness a major twist this week as the news of double eviction has taken over social media. According to insiders, not one but two contestants will be shown the exit door during the upcoming Judgement Day episode.

Double elimination in Lock Upp 2?

According to BB Insiders HQ, the two names doing the rounds are Sunita Ahuja and Riyaz Aly. Both of them have been reportedly evicted from the show.

The Judgement Day shoot was done yesterday, on July 9, and Sunita Ahuja’s exit has already become a major talking point among viewers. She had been one of the most discussed contestants of the season, thanks to her blunt statements, emotional moments and no-filter attitude inside the house.

? Exclusive Update ?#SunitaAhuja And #RiyazAli Both Are Evicted From Lock Upp Season 2 Through Double Eviction ?? Are You Shocked From Double Eviction ? ? Follow @BBInsiderHQ#LockUpp2 #LockUpp — BB Insider HQ (@BBInsiderHQ) July 10, 2026

On the other hand, Riyaz had also managed to grab slight attention. However, he has been mostly advised by the jailors to level up his game, because most of the time he seems to contribute nothing to the game except during tasks. If the reports turn out to be true, Sunita's eviction may come as a surprise to many fans who expected her to stay longer in the game.

Lock Upp 2 'at risk' contestants

The nominated contestants this week were Ram Kapoor, Riyaz Aly, Shreya Kalra, Sunita Ahuja and Varun Yadav.

With two contestants set to leave, the game is expected to get even more intense in the coming episodes. The double eviction twist has already created enough drama outside the Lock Upp house.

Govinda to grace the Lock Upp 2 stage?

The forthcoming episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will be more exciting for the viewers due to the appearance of Bollywood star Govinda, who is scheduled to bring his typical comedy to the reality program.

His arrival coincides with his wife, Sunita Ahuja opening out about their relationship and conflicts. On Thursday, the show's makers released its promotional materials.

In the commercial, host Farah Khan greets 'Hero No. 1' Govinda. During the chat, he makes a joke about carrying a "goli" (bullet) in his pocket: "Are main leke aya hoon jeb mein....Seene pe maarna cha rahi thi. "Maar le," Govinda adds, mocking his wife. In 2024, Govinda had emergency surgery for a gunshot wound.

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