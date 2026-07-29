Lock Upp 2 Elimination: Akanksha Choudhary EVICTED? Madhuri Grover's now deleted post sparks buzz

Lock Upp 2: Has Akanksha Choudhary been evicted before the grand finale? A deleted Instagram reel by Madhuri Grover has sparked fresh speculation among fans.

Lock Upp 2 Update: Only a few days before the big finale, Jaipur model Akanksha Choudhary, star of Splitsvilla X6, was eliminated from the reality program Lock Upp 2. Social media is already ablaze with rumours following a surprising post by ex-participant Madhuri Grover, even though the producers have not yet made an official announcement about her exit.

Akanksha Choudhary evicted?

When Madhuri posted a clip with Akanksha on her Instagram account, the discussion started. Fans were drawn to the video because it was taken down soon after it was uploaded. Many others wondered if the reel had unintentionally hinted at Akanksha's removal before it was supposed to be revealed, which led to a flurry of ideas on the internet following the abrupt withdrawal. Madhuri has not yet made a public statement on the matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lock up (@lock52987)

Lock Upp 2 visitors episode

Meanwhile, in the coming episodes of Lock Upp, numerous notable visitors will visit the jail. The star-studded line-up includes Vikas Gupta, Rishabh Jaiswal, Gautami Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Sorab Bedi, Suzzane, Aarush Bhola, and Nehal Chudasama, who are anticipated to cheer for their favourites and add to the excitement before the big finale.

? Tommorow Episode promo ? Vikas Gupta Entered just to put down #shilpashinde down taking revenge of past shows.. Two options to Choose#Shreyakalra

Akanksha Choudhary

Pamela

Varun

Ram at Risk#Lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/s6BShnLKUG — Rohan (@Bigboss_check) July 28, 2026

Lock Upp 2 finale date

Fans are keeping a careful eye on all of the participants' social media posts as the Lock Upp finals approach. Madhuri's deleted reel has sparked rumours about Akanksha's alleged departure, although the cause for its removal has not been officially confirmed. The grand finale of Lock Upp Season 2 is set to air on August 5, 2026.

Meanwhile, the makers have announced that now till the grand finale, Lock Upp will be aired every day at 8 pm on Netflix. That means fans don't have to wait for the drama and chaos inside the jail till the next episode airs.

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