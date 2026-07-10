Lock Upp 2 Episode 11: Gaurav Khanna BREAKS silence on trolls amid divorce buzz, says 'Wo keh rahe hain ye acting kar raha hai'

Gaurav Khanna finally enters Lock Upp 2 during Family Week and addresses divorce rumours, fake marriage claims, and Akanksha Chamola's sexuality. The emotional reunion leaves Akanksha in tears.

Lock Upp 2 Episode 11: Gaurav Khanna finally entered the Lock Upp house during the much-awaited Family Week, leading to an emotional reunion with Akanksha Chamola. The actress, who had earlier revealed on the show that she and Gaurav had decided to end their marriage, couldn't hold back her emotions as she welcomed him with a smile and tears.

Since Akanksha opened up about their separation on national television, their relationship has been the subject of intense discussion online. During his visit to the show, Gaurav addressed the rumours, trolling, and misconceptions surrounding their marriage for the first time.

Gaurav Khanna reacts to divorce rumours

During a private conversation inside the house, Gaurav told Akanksha, "It (the divorce) is the biggest news right now." He revealed that they had first discussed divorce in May, before he left to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

He added, "Bahar logon ko lag raha hai ki ham 1-1.5 saal se divorced hain." Responding to him, Akanksha clarified, "But maine show mein clearly bola hai ki ham separate reh rahe the 18 mahine, avi hamne legal kiya hai right before I entered the show."

Gaurav Khanna addresses trolls

Gaurav said many people had misunderstood the situation and believed the couple had been divorced for much longer than they actually were. He also spoke about the trolling he has been facing online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India Reality (@netflixindiareality)

According to Gaurav, several social media users even accused him of taking Akanksha everywhere, including on their Dubai vacation, only to help her gain fame. "Wo keh rahe hain ye fake hai, acting kar raha hai. To main kisi cheez ka jawab nahi diya," he said. Clarifying their current legal status, Gaurav added that despite the ongoing separation, they are still legally married. "I can't take anything against you because legally you are still my wife and I am still your husband."

Akanksha breaks down

As Gaurav spoke about the criticism surrounding their relationship, Akanksha interrupted him, saying they had never encouraged or validated the online trolling. Unable to hold back her emotions, she broke down and admitted how lonely she had felt while being inside the reality show.

"I don't have anyone to speak to. You're still in your house. You can still call your parents and talk. Main kisi se baat nahi kar sakti."

Gaurav speaks about Akanksha's sexuality

Later in the episode, jailer Farah Khan asked Gaurav whether he was aware of Akanksha's sexuality before she spoke about it publicly. Gaurav confirmed that he had always known and had supported her without judgment.

"Maine hamesha bola hai aap kisi ko pasand karte hain to aap puri tareeke se karein." Akanksha also admitted that Gaurav had always been pretty accepting, and open-minded, like he never really shut the door. She said he had embraced her, wholeheartedly through their whole relationship, kind of from start to finish.

Lock Upp streams on Netflix, with new episodes releasing six days a week, from Saturday to Thursday at 8 PM IST.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

