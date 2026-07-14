Lock Upp 2 Episode 14: Akanksha Chamola's EXPLOSIVE revelation to Laila shocks fans; 'Asexual ban chuki hoon'

Akanksha Chamola shares a deeply personal revelation on Lock Upp 2, saying she has no desire for physical relationships as she navigates her divorce from Gaurav Khanna.

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Lock Upp 2 Episode 14: The relationship between Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola has been in the news ever since the actress disclosed that they are divorcing. Akanksha has been revealing new details about her personal life with each new episode of the reality show Lock Upp 2. The actress has now disclosed that she identifies as "asexual" at this stage of her life, after earlier declaring that she had no intention of getting married again.

Laila asks Akanksha if she wants to marry again

Akanksha talked openly about her emotions with another inmate, Varun Yadav, also referred to as Laila. Laila asked if she intended to remain single or if she would ever think about getting married again. Akanksha said, "Mereko dar baith gaya hai," in response to the query." Laila then inquired as to whether sexuality may evolve.

Akanksha Chamola turns asexual?

Sharing her perspective, Akanksha replied, "Sexuality aapka change hota rehta hai, aapke phases ke upar hota hai." She further revealed, "Ab mera divorce ho raha hai, abhi mereko kisi se sex nahi chahiye. Mujhe ladkiyon ke sath bhi nahi chahiye, admiyon ke sath bhi nahi chahiye." The actress said this reflects the phase she is currently going through.

Explaining her feelings further, Akanksha told Laila, "Alag phase chal raha hai, isko bolte hain Asexual." In response to Laila's question on whether being single inherently renders someone asexual, Akanksha said that, for her, it meant having no desire for any kind of physical relationship. She concluded by saying, "Main completely Asexual ban chuki hoon."

Akanksha Chamola announces divorce from Gaurav Khanna

During the first episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha Chamola announced her divorce from Gaurav Khanna, stating that they had voluntarily decided to dissolve their union after living apart for over a year. She said that there was no animosity between them and that they only realised their divergent futures made them unsuitable as life partners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akanksha Chamola (@akankshagkhanna)

Gaurav's love and support for his wife

In response to the news, Gaurav claimed he still loved and supported Akanksha, referring to her as "meri biwi." Later, when he appeared on the show, he told her, "Legally you are still my wife and I am still your husband." Additionally, he emphasised that he would not put up with anyone disparaging her, even if they both insisted that they wished to split ways amicably and respectfully.

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