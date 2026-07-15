google-preferred

Lock Upp 2 Episode 15: Yogesh Rawat's shoplifting confession SHOCKS fans; 'Cheater ke sath chor bhi'

Lock Upp 2 Episode 15: Yogesh Rawat shocked fellow contestants after admitting he shoplifted goods worth Rs 50,000-60,000 from malls for the "kick." Here's how Farah Khan, housemates, and netizens reacted to his confession.

WrittenBy
By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: July 15, 2026 8:11 AM IST
Lock Upp 2 Episode 15: Yogesh Rawat's shoplifting confession SHOCKS fans; 'Cheater ke sath chor bhi'

Lock Upp 2 Episode 15: Yogesh Rawat, a contender on Netflix's Lock Upp, disclosed another shocking secret. In addition to the "cheater" label he had already been given before to the reality show, the revelation caused other inmates to refer to him as a "chor." Everyone was left wondering what Yogesh's secret meant as the word "Malls" came on screen.

Lock Upp 2 to get EXPLOSIVE wildcards? Asim Riaz, Yogesh Rawat's ex Ruru Thakur reportedly joining the show
Also Read

Lock Upp 2 to get EXPLOSIVE wildcards? Asim Riaz, Yogesh Rawat's ex Ruru Thakur reportedly joining the show

Yogesh was a shoplifter?

Yogesh then confessed, "Ye koi aisa senti secret nahi hai, but aisa hai ki, ab ham bade ho gaye hain, paise waise bhi kama le rahe hain zindagi mein. Saari cheezein kaar li, but main abhi bhi thode time pehle tak bhi aise kabhi kabhar malls mein gaye to kick ke liye ki nahi yaar ye wali cheez aise hi utha ke le ke chal lete hain cheezein." Ram Kapoor immediately asked, "Matlab ki churana?" Yogesh admitted, "Han, shoplifting."

Lock Upp 2 Mid-Week eviction: These two contestants to get ELIMINATED? But there's a TWIST
Also Read

Lock Upp 2 Mid-Week eviction: These two contestants to get ELIMINATED? But there's a TWIST

Yogesh's secret stuns everyone

The revelation left everyone, including jailer Farah Khan, stunned. She asked, "Kitna amount ki shoplifting ki hogi tune abhi tak?" In response, Yogesh claimed to have shoplifted goods valued at between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000.

Farah Khan inquires Akanksha Choudhary

Farah wondered why Akanksha Choudhary considered Yogesh's confession funny as she laughed. "Mujhe thoda thoda Pehle se pata tha," was Akanksha's reply." "Tum bhi sath mein thi jab ye kar raha tha?" Farah then inquired."Maine stories suni hai, hamare jo mutual the wo bhi the isme," Akanksha explained in defense of herself. Yogesh further insisted that she wasn't in the gang and had just heard about the episodes.

How did netizens react to Yogesh's confession?

Reactions from social media users swamped the internet shortly after Yogesh's secret was made public. One user tweeted, "Yogesh rawat ki so called mahan banne ki cheap kosis nakamyab rahi or Dogesh cheater ke saath saath chor bhi hai chlo ye log dheere dheere khud ko hi expose kar rahe hai itne bade joker hai yaar." Another disappointed fan wrote, "you could've made it senti bro and rephrased it the way u said it, it made you look like a fool. You should’ve said i am kleptomaniac or something haste haste bol raha hai."

Netflix's Lock Upp 2 releases new episodes every Saturday through Thursday at 8 pm.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

Tags:

Up Next

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 19: Akshay Kumar starrer sees major DROP, nears Rs 190 crore worldwide

Next Story

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 19: Akshay Kumar starrer sees major DROP, nears Rs 190 crore worldwide