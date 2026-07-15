Lock Upp 2 Episode 15: Yogesh Rawat's shoplifting confession SHOCKS fans; 'Cheater ke sath chor bhi'

Lock Upp 2 Episode 15: Yogesh Rawat shocked fellow contestants after admitting he shoplifted goods worth Rs 50,000-60,000 from malls for the "kick." Here's how Farah Khan, housemates, and netizens reacted to his confession.

Lock Upp 2 Episode 15: Yogesh Rawat, a contender on Netflix's Lock Upp, disclosed another shocking secret. In addition to the "cheater" label he had already been given before to the reality show, the revelation caused other inmates to refer to him as a "chor." Everyone was left wondering what Yogesh's secret meant as the word "Malls" came on screen.

Yogesh was a shoplifter?

Yogesh then confessed, "Ye koi aisa senti secret nahi hai, but aisa hai ki, ab ham bade ho gaye hain, paise waise bhi kama le rahe hain zindagi mein. Saari cheezein kaar li, but main abhi bhi thode time pehle tak bhi aise kabhi kabhar malls mein gaye to kick ke liye ki nahi yaar ye wali cheez aise hi utha ke le ke chal lete hain cheezein." Ram Kapoor immediately asked, "Matlab ki churana?" Yogesh admitted, "Han, shoplifting."

Yogesh's secret stuns everyone

The revelation left everyone, including jailer Farah Khan, stunned. She asked, "Kitna amount ki shoplifting ki hogi tune abhi tak?" In response, Yogesh claimed to have shoplifted goods valued at between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000.

Yogesh rawat ki so called mahan banne ki cheap kosis nakamyab rahi or

Dogesh cheater ke saath saath chor bhi hai chlo ye log dheere dheere khud ko hi expose kar rahe hai itne bade joker hai yaar?@YogeshRawa04#Lockupp2 #YogeshRawat #ShreyaKalra pic.twitter.com/00856h3LBU — Shubhra Tripathi (@Shubhra29868565) July 14, 2026

Farah Khan inquires Akanksha Choudhary

Farah wondered why Akanksha Choudhary considered Yogesh's confession funny as she laughed. "Mujhe thoda thoda Pehle se pata tha," was Akanksha's reply." "Tum bhi sath mein thi jab ye kar raha tha?" Farah then inquired."Maine stories suni hai, hamare jo mutual the wo bhi the isme," Akanksha explained in defense of herself. Yogesh further insisted that she wasn't in the gang and had just heard about the episodes.

How did netizens react to Yogesh's confession?

Reactions from social media users swamped the internet shortly after Yogesh's secret was made public. One user tweeted, "Yogesh rawat ki so called mahan banne ki cheap kosis nakamyab rahi or Dogesh cheater ke saath saath chor bhi hai chlo ye log dheere dheere khud ko hi expose kar rahe hai itne bade joker hai yaar." Another disappointed fan wrote, "you could've made it senti bro and rephrased it the way u said it, it made you look like a fool. You should’ve said i am kleptomaniac or something haste haste bol raha hai."

Madhuri se bhi bakwas secret tha yogesh namoone ka tha ??#LockUpp2 #lockupp — ?????. (@Rushi_sayz) July 14, 2026

yogesh????

you couldve made it senti bro and rephrased it the way u said it, it made you look like a fool

you should’ve said i am kleptomaniac or something haste haste bol raha hai???#lockupp2 #yogeshrawat — ? (@lunaslunaticc) July 14, 2026

Netflix's Lock Upp 2 releases new episodes every Saturday through Thursday at 8 pm.

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