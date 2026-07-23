'Done with your acting?': Farah Khan CALLS OUT Harshad Chopda's silence after Shivangi Joshi's bold move during Lock Upp 2 crackdown

Lock Upp 2 Episode 22: Farah Khan calls out Harshad Chopda's "acting" after Shivangi Joshi chooses him for the Crackdown task, leading to a tense confrontation inside the jail.

Lock Upp 2 Episode 22: Harshad Chopda's reactions at a tense moment on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa were mocked by filmmaker-choreographer and YouTuber Farah Khan, who is perceived as a jailor. She called out what she called his "acting" when Shivangi Joshi decided to challenge him for the crackdown task.

The incident occurred after the participants were summoned to the arena for the Crackdown challenge, in which the new wildcard entrant Apoorva Makhija was asked to select contestants who would first select their opponent in the task.

Farah Khan calls out Harshad's 'acting'

Shivangi Joshi's selection of Harshad Chopda set the stage for a tense confrontation, which resulted in an emotional exchange that led Farah Khan to criticise Harshad's "acting."

When Farah questioned Shivangi about the person she had challenged, the actress said, "Harshad." Ram was seen assuring an upset Harshad that she made the right choice. Else, he would have arrived at Judgment Day directly.

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Did Shivangi choose Harshad because he is weak?

Farah asked: “Shivangi, did you choose Harshad because you think he’s weak?"

Shivangi replied: “No, because if I didn’t choose him, he would have gone straight to Judgment Day. Now at least it’ll be fair, and one of us will get a chance."

Farah questioned Harshad's quiet response and pushed him to stop "bottling it up," while Shivangi justified her choice by stating that she wanted to give each of them an equal shot to fight for survival.

Farah inquired whether it would be okay if she went to Judgment Day herself in order to save Harshad.

Shivangi replied: “I will do my best to save myself, and he’ll do the same. But if I hadn’t done this, he would have gone to Judgment Day directly."

Harshad was observed standing disorderly and with his eyes closed. Farah said: “Harshad, if you are done with your acting, can I ask? What is happening… Why are you being like…. Don’t bottle it up. Speak."

Harshad then answered that he was thinking about what to do and how to play.

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