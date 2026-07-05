Lock Upp 2 Episode 6: Akanksha Chamola EXPLODES at Shreya Kalra for exposing her secret, calls her 'Most evil woman'

Akanksha Chamola slammed Shreya Kalra on Lock Upp 2 after her bisexuality was revealed on national television. The emotional confrontation left Akanksha in tears as she accused Shreya of betrayal and using her personal life for the game.

Akanksha Chamola vs Shreya Kalra

Lock Upp 2 Episode 6: Akanksha Chamola recently revealed on Lock Upp that she was bisexual before marrying Gaurav Khanna, after fellow contestant Shreya Kalra exposed her personal secret on the show, costing her one lifeline. What left Akanksha stunned was that Shreya chose to bring up such a private matter on national television. After being saved in the latest episode, Akanksha didn’t hold back and directly confronted Shreya.

Akanksha Chamola lashes out at Shreya Kalra

Akanksha said, "I want to say in front of everyone that I have never seen a more evil person in the world who is so heartless and insensitive. Tumne jo Sufi ke saath share kiya hai na mera secret, thank you so much. Mereko bol rahi ho maine tumko support nahi kiya, but what you told Sufi, I didn't even share with you. We had a conversation backstage. You overheard it and used it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India Reality (@netflixindiareality)

Akanksha says Shreya can go to any extent

Akanksha further added, "Don't trust this woman. The thing wasn't even part of the show, but she brought it into the game. So, just for the record, I don't have any lifelines now. She can go to any extent to backstab you. God bless you. I hope bhagwan aur tumhara karma thoda sukh shaanti de aur tumhare andar jo logon ke liye gandagi aur hatred hai na voh kabhi toh kum ho."

Akanksha breaks down after sexuality revelation

After the revelation, Akanksha broke down in tears. Even after seeing her emotional breakdown, Shreya showed no remorse or guilt. Instead, she stood by her actions, saying she did it as part of the game.

? Akanksha Chamola admits she was bisexual before marrying Gaurav Khanna. She revealed that she had been in relationships with women before her marriage. pic.twitter.com/bHoS602cGD — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 4, 2026

Meanwhile, the first contestant to be evicted from Lock Upp Season 2 was Shresta Iyer, sister of Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer.

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