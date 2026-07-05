Lock Upp 2 Episode 6: Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola makes EXPLOSIVE confession, 'I was bisexual before marriage'

Lock Upp: Akanksha Chamola made a shocking confession, revealing she was bisexual before marrying Gaurav Khanna. The actress opened up about her attraction to women, past relationships, and why she considers it "pure love."

Lock Upp 2 Episode 6: Akanksha Chamola made a shocking revelation on Netflix's Lock Upp. In the latest episode, the actress opened up about her sexuality, revealing that she is bisexual and had been in relationships with women before her marriage. Akanksha confessed, "Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi."

Akanksha Chamola broke down in front of jailers Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh after learning that her trust had been broken, her secret had been exposed, and she had lost her lifeline.

Akanksha Chamola makes shocking revelation

As Riteish asked Akanksha to reveal the truth herself, she confessed, "Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahe hain kuch ladkiyon ke sath." She further clarified that she had not been in deeply intimate relationships with women but had been in relationships with them.

What did Gaurav Khanna's wife say?

Akanksha added, "Bhot jyada intimate relations nahi rahe hain but I have been in relations with a few females." She admitted that she is attracted to women because she feels safer around them. "Mujhe ladkiyan pasand hai, main admire karti hoon, attract hoti hoon unki taraf. I think mera wo safe space hai."

Akanksha explained that while growing up, she always saw the world as male-dominated and therefore found her safe space in women, whether it was her mother or her sister. She added, "For me, all females are beautiful." The actress further said that while society has given her the label of "bisexual," for her, it is simply "pure love."

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Akanksha-Gaurav love story

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna's love story began in early 2016 after they met through mutual friends. While Gaurav reportedly fell in love at first sight, Akanksha took some time before the two started dating. After a few months of courtship, the couple tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a grand three-day wedding ceremony in Gaurav's hometown, Kanpur.

They were often regarded as one of television's most loved couples and frequently spoke about supporting each other's careers. However, after nearly a decade of marriage, Akanksha recently revealed on Lock Upp that they have been living separately for the past year and are now heading for a divorce due to differing life goals, while maintaining that there is no bitterness between them.

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