Lock Upp 2 Episode 6: Kangana Ranaut RETURNS, chaos erupts between inmates

Check out what will happen next in Lock Upp 2 episode 6 when Kangana Ranaut returns to this reality show. From reality checks to new fights to the show's first elimination, read ahead to know what you can expect from tomorrow's episode.

Lock Upp 2 Episode 6: Kangana Ranaut RETURNS

Lock Upp 2 Episode 6: If you love reality shows, you are probably waiting for the new episode of Lock Upp 2 to air. While the new episodes are set to start airing over the weekend, fans are really excited to see the OG host of this reality show, Kangana Ranaut, return. The actress-politician used to host the very first season of Lock Upp and will be returning for Saturday’s episode as a special guest.

Let’s dive in to see what fans can expect to see in Lock Upp 2 episode 6, along with the release date, time, streaming details and contestant list of this show.

Lock Upp 2 Episode 6: What To Expect From Kangana Ranaut Special

One thing that fans adore the most about Kangana Ranaut has to be her bold, confident personality. She is never afraid to call out people, and fans will get to see more of her fierce personality in the upcoming episode six of Lock Upp 2. From Ram Kapoor to Dheeraj Dhoopar, no one is spared from Kangana’s honest and brutal callouts. Every inmate will have to justify their action to her and try to defend themselves.

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Lock Upp 2 Episode 6 Release Date, Time, and OTT Platform

For fans who have been eagerly waiting to see Kangana’s episode in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, your wait will soon be over. The Lock Upp 2 episode 6 release date is set for July 4, 2026, and the release time for this episode is set at 8 pm IST. Fans will be able to stream this new episode on the OTT platform of Netflix.

Lock Upp 2 Full Contestant List

For the second season of this reality show, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, 15 celebrities turned inmates have entered the jail. Check out the full contestant list for Lock Upp2 here:

Sunita Ahuja - Influencer and wife of actor Govinda Ram Kapoor - Veteran TV and film actor Yogesh Rawat - Reality TV star Akanksha Chaudhary - Reality TV personality Riyaz Aly - Social media influencer, content creator Sufi Motiwala - Fashion influencer and TV personality Shivangi Joshi - TV actress Dheeraj Dhoopar - TV actor Harshad Chopda - TV actor Pamela Serena - Model and beauty pageant winner (Ms UAE World) Shreya Kalra - Influencer, content creator Varun Yadav (Laila) - Content creator and comedian Akanksha Chamola - TV actress Shreshta Iyer - Content creator and sister of cricketer Shreyas Iyer Madhuri Grover - Entrepreneur and wife of Ashneer Grover

Lock Upp 2 Inmates Sharing Cells

All 15 inmates are staying with their cellmates that they picked during the very first episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. While all cells have two to three inmates each, there is only one cell with four inmates. Read ahead to know which inmates are sharing cells for this edition of the reality show below,

Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary with Riyaz Aly and Sunita Ahuja

Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi

Varun Yadav (Laila) and Pamela Serena

Ram Kapoor and Dheeraj Dhoopar

Shreya Kalra, Akanksha Chamola, and Shresta Iyer

Sufi Motiwala and Madhuri Jain Grover

Get ready to watch new drama, fights, and the elimination task in tomorrow’s episode six of Lock Upp 2!

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