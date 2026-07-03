Lock Upp 2 Episode 6: Kangana Ranaut RETURNS, chaos erupts between inmates

Lock Upp 2 Episode 6: If you love reality shows, you are probably waiting for the new episode of Lock Upp 2 to air. While the new episodes are set to start airing over the weekend, fans are really excited to see the OG host of this reality show, Kangana Ranaut, return. The actress-politician used to host the very first season of Lock Upp and will be returning for Saturday’s episode as a special guest.
Let’s dive in to see what fans can expect to see in Lock Upp 2 episode 6, along with the release date, time, streaming details and contestant list of this show.
One thing that fans adore the most about Kangana Ranaut has to be her bold, confident personality. She is never afraid to call out people, and fans will get to see more of her fierce personality in the upcoming episode six of Lock Upp 2. From Ram Kapoor to Dheeraj Dhoopar, no one is spared from Kangana’s honest and brutal callouts. Every inmate will have to justify their action to her and try to defend themselves.
View this post on Instagram
For fans who have been eagerly waiting to see Kangana’s episode in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, your wait will soon be over. The Lock Upp 2 episode 6 release date is set for July 4, 2026, and the release time for this episode is set at 8 pm IST. Fans will be able to stream this new episode on the OTT platform of Netflix.
For the second season of this reality show, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, 15 celebrities turned inmates have entered the jail. Check out the full contestant list for Lock Upp2 here:
All 15 inmates are staying with their cellmates that they picked during the very first episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. While all cells have two to three inmates each, there is only one cell with four inmates. Read ahead to know which inmates are sharing cells for this edition of the reality show below,
Get ready to watch new drama, fights, and the elimination task in tomorrow’s episode six of Lock Upp 2!