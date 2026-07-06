Lock Upp 2 Episode 7: Sunita Ahuja experiences emotional BREAKDOWN, Kashmera Shah comes in support; 'Show them what hell actually is'

Sunita Ahuja broke down emotionally on Lock Upp after contestants were left without food. Kashmera Shah shared a powerful message of support, urging Govinda's wife to stay strong and fight back.

Lock Upp 2 Episode 7: Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, who is currently competing on the reality show Lock Upp hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, had an emotional breakdown during Sunday’s episode. After the contestants exhausted their weekly budget and went without food for over 12 hours, Sunita broke down in tears. She expressed her desire to quit the show and even refused to eat breakfast, saying she would rather fall sick if that was the only way to leave the competition.

Kashmera Shah supports Sunita Ahuja

After the emotional episode aired, Kashmera Shah shared a heartfelt note for her “mami” on Instagram, showing her full support and cheering Sunita on. She wrote, "Be strong Mami. You are not alone. We are all with you. Don’t let anyone bring you down. Real or reel, be yourself and give whoever is giving you hell back. Show them what hell actually is. Your devil’s angel is here to protect you and I promise I will not let anyone put you down or make you cry. I know you can give them back but you are just keeping quiet as you want to go back home."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1)

She added, "I say stick in there and stick it out and make life hell for whoever is torturing you in the show. Love you now and forever."

Sunita and Govinda relationship

Sunita has often opened up about her husband’s affairs on the show, explaining why she never walked out of the marriage. During a conversation with Shreya Kalra, she shared that she has faced infidelity issues since the very beginning of her marriage. She added that since Govinda was a leading film star, she felt she couldn’t really say much about it at the time.

Lock Upp 2 first eviction

Meanwhile, the first contestant to be evicted from Lock Upp was Shresta Iyer, the sister of Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer.

The episode once again highlighted the tough conditions and emotional challenges inside the Lock Upp house, where contestants are constantly tested both physically and mentally. Sunita’s breakdown struck a chord with many viewers, while Kashmera Shah’s supportive message showed the strong family bond behind the scenes.

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