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Lock Upp 2 Episode 8: Shilpa Shinde's remark on Govinda TRIGGERS Sunita Ahuja; 'Mera pati 50 jagah affair kare, tere baap ka kya'

Lock Upp 2 Episode 8: Sunita Ahuja lost her cool after wildcard entrant Shilpa Shinde commented on Govinda. The exchange saw Sunita fiercely defend her marriage, sparking one of the season's biggest confrontations.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: July 7, 2026 10:13 AM IST
Lock Upp 2 Episode 8: Shilpa Shinde's remark on Govinda TRIGGERS Sunita Ahuja; 'Mera pati 50 jagah affair kare, tere baap ka kya'

Lock Upp 2 Episode 8: Lock Upp: Sach Yaa Sazaa continues to create headlines with its drama. After Shresta Iyer’s elimination, Shilpa Shinde made her entry as the first wildcard contestant. Her arrival immediately brought fresh tension and heated exchanges inside the house. However, not everyone was pleased with her coming in. Several contestants were upset with the remarks she made right after entering, and Sunita Ahuja was clearly one of them.

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Did Shilpa Shinde deliberately poke Sunita Ahuja?

During a conversation with Sunita soon after her entry, Shilpa said that people have misunderstood the star wife. Shilpa says that Sunita is not blunt, but Govinda has a huge fan following and they feel she should not make such comments about him. Shilpa further adds that she knows Sunita must have done all that consciously. Responding to Shilpa, Sunita says, "I urge them to put themselves in my shoes and then judge me. Jab tumhare pe guzrega tab pata chalega, jyada bak**** mat karo. My life, my rules and he is my husband, mera pati 10 jagah bhi hagega I will not leave him. I'll love him to my death.”

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Sunita irked by Shilpa's comment on Govinda

Later, Sunita expressed her frustration with Ram Kapoor and mentioned how irritated she was with Shilpa. She shared, "Just step into my shoes and see how you feel. He is my husband. Let him do it, No one else has the right to speak. I'm his wife. She's been sent here to incite others. If she crosses the line, phir sunegi mera, aukar mein aajaungi main, don't you talk about my family. Mera pati hai 50 ke saath affair kare, tere baap ka kya jaaraha hai bhai."

Shilpa Shinde controversy

For the uninitiated, last month Shilpa courted controversy after she admitted on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast that the sexual harassment case which she filed against her Bhabi Ji producers in 2016 was false.

Shilpa revealed on the podcast, "At that time, I filed a sexual harassment complaint against my producer because I felt I had no other option left. Looking back, I still feel it was a huge step. All doors were closed on me. I believed there was no other way to get out of the situation. When you go to file an FIR, the police ask you to provide specific details and allegations. Coming from a law background, I was aware of the process. Today, I want to say that the allegations I made were not true. I am admitting this for the first time. The matter was eventually settled, and after the settlement, I received my pending payment a few months."

Shilpa's revelation sparked strong reactions online and many celebrities like Hina Khan and Pooja Bedi condemned her for filing what she now says was a false complaint.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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