Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola BREAKS DOWN as Gaurav Khanna enters as first guest; fans question their 'divorce drama'

Gaurav Khanna's surprise entry into Lock Upp 2 has sparked a social media frenzy. As Akanksha Chamola broke down in tears, fans questioned whether their divorce announcement was genuine or just a publicity stunt for the reality show.

Gaurav Khanna enter's Lock Upp 2

Lock Upp 2 Episode 9: Netflix’s Lock Upp 2 is gearing up for another dramatic episode, as Gaurav Khanna makes a surprise appearance inside the jail. The latest promo has sparked fresh buzz online, more so after that emotional little interaction with his wife, Akanksha Chamola. Fans are talking about it, and it feels like things are about to turn in a totally unexpected direction. While many viewers were left stunned by the reunion, others are questioning whether the couple's much-discussed divorce was genuine or merely part of the show's drama.

Gaurav Khanna makes stylish entry in Lock Upp 2

The newly released promo opens with Gaurav making a dramatic Bollywood-style entry while reciting an emotional dialogue: "Ek samandar hai jo kabu mein hai mere. Ek katra hai jo mujhse sambhala nahi jata. Ek umra bitani hai uske bagair. Aur ek lamha hai jo mujhse gujara nahi jata." He then walks into the Lock Upp house as the contestants watch in surprise.

While the inmates stay locked in their cells, Akanksha sort of peeks out, and says, “Koi to aaya hai.” The vibe changes the second Gaurav shows up right outside her cell. Inside, the other contestants blow up with big cheers, and Akanksha is just there smiling.

Gaurav Khanna at Lockup Reality Show

and that SMILE on Akansha Chamola's face said EVERYTHING! ?#GauravKhanna #AkanshaChamola#LockUpp2

pic.twitter.com/upHVH7HZyY — Syeda Javeria (@Syeda08_javeria) July 8, 2026

Akanksha breaks into tears

However, the emotional reunion quickly takes a dramatic turn. Looking at Akanksha, Gaurav remarks, "Band baja diya tune." Moments later, the promo shows Akanksha breaking down in tears, leaving viewers wondering what unfolds next.

How did fans react to the twist?

The promo has triggered massive discussion on social media. While some fans are hoping the couple will reconcile, many others remain unconvinced. Several users questioned whether the divorce announcement was real, with some alleging that the entire controversy was created to generate attention for the reality show.

The bestest way should have been him confronting her once she came out.

The relation was already a joke to some people & now, while audience gonna either target Akanksha calling her names or target Gaurav for forcing her. I just haaaaate it — ums (@ums91854161) July 8, 2026

One social media user wrote, "I think Akanksha could have still done great in the show without this fake divorce drama." Another commented, "Aap toh show mein hi aa gaye apne acting skills dikhane. What drama are this couple doing?" Many others echoed similar sentiments, claiming the emotional reunion looked more like a planned twist than an unexpected moment.

Wtf was that Gaurav Khanna ka shayari?? ??? ye kya chtiyapa chal raha hai. Chamola and Gk ka.. I think Akanksha could have still done great in show without this fake divorce drama — G (@sassy_enough) July 8, 2026

Akanksha's marriage has been one of the biggest talking points of Lock Upp 2 ever since the premiere. During the first episode, she revealed that she and Gaurav were heading for divorce and had been living separately for nearly a year.

Gaurav bhai mujhe laga show se bahar aane ke baad chalu jroge aap...

Aap toh show mein hi aa gye apne actimg skills dikhane ??

What drama are this couple doing?

Akanksha keh rhi pyaar nahi mila...gaurav one sided lover ki tarah aa rha ??#lockupp #lockupp2 — Muskan (@_gossipmonger) July 8, 2026

She had clarified that there was no animosity between them despite their separation. According to Akanksha, they continue to speak to each other but realised they wanted different things from life and no longer saw a future together as husband and wife.

Now, with Gaurav's unexpected entry into the house, viewers are eagerly waiting to find out whether this is simply a special appearance or if it marks a major turning point in Akanksha's journey on Lock Upp 2.

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