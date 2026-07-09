google-preferred

Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola BREAKS DOWN as Gaurav Khanna enters as first guest; fans question their 'divorce drama'

Gaurav Khanna's surprise entry into Lock Upp 2 has sparked a social media frenzy. As Akanksha Chamola broke down in tears, fans questioned whether their divorce announcement was genuine or just a publicity stunt for the reality show.

WrittenBy
By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: July 9, 2026 8:30 AM IST
Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola BREAKS DOWN as Gaurav Khanna enters as first guest; fans question their 'divorce drama'

Gaurav Khanna enter's Lock Upp 2

Lock Upp 2 Episode 9: Netflix’s Lock Upp 2 is gearing up for another dramatic episode, as Gaurav Khanna makes a surprise appearance inside the jail. The latest promo has sparked fresh buzz online, more so after that emotional little interaction with his wife, Akanksha Chamola. Fans are talking about it, and it feels like things are about to turn in a totally unexpected direction. While many viewers were left stunned by the reunion, others are questioning whether the couple's much-discussed divorce was genuine or merely part of the show's drama.

Lock Upp 2 Episode 9 Recap: Harshad’s HEATED response to Shreya’s fight with Shivangi, Madhuri Grover wins advantage
Also Read

Lock Upp 2 Episode 9 Recap: Harshad’s HEATED response to Shreya’s fight with Shivangi, Madhuri Grover wins advantage

Gaurav Khanna makes stylish entry in Lock Upp 2

The newly released promo opens with Gaurav making a dramatic Bollywood-style entry while reciting an emotional dialogue: "Ek samandar hai jo kabu mein hai mere. Ek katra hai jo mujhse sambhala nahi jata. Ek umra bitani hai uske bagair. Aur ek lamha hai jo mujhse gujara nahi jata." He then walks into the Lock Upp house as the contestants watch in surprise.

Lock Upp 2: Sunita Ahuja’s most CONTROVERSIAL statements on Govinda, .... that left everyone shocked
Also Read

Lock Upp 2: Sunita Ahuja’s most CONTROVERSIAL statements on Govinda, .... that left everyone shocked

While the inmates stay locked in their cells, Akanksha sort of peeks out, and says, “Koi to aaya hai.” The vibe changes the second Gaurav shows up right outside her cell. Inside, the other contestants blow up with big cheers, and Akanksha is just there smiling.

Akanksha breaks into tears

However, the emotional reunion quickly takes a dramatic turn. Looking at Akanksha, Gaurav remarks, "Band baja diya tune." Moments later, the promo shows Akanksha breaking down in tears, leaving viewers wondering what unfolds next.

How did fans react to the twist?

The promo has triggered massive discussion on social media. While some fans are hoping the couple will reconcile, many others remain unconvinced. Several users questioned whether the divorce announcement was real, with some alleging that the entire controversy was created to generate attention for the reality show.

One social media user wrote, "I think Akanksha could have still done great in the show without this fake divorce drama." Another commented, "Aap toh show mein hi aa gaye apne acting skills dikhane. What drama are this couple doing?" Many others echoed similar sentiments, claiming the emotional reunion looked more like a planned twist than an unexpected moment.

Akanksha's marriage has been one of the biggest talking points of Lock Upp 2 ever since the premiere. During the first episode, she revealed that she and Gaurav were heading for divorce and had been living separately for nearly a year.

She had clarified that there was no animosity between them despite their separation. According to Akanksha, they continue to speak to each other but realised they wanted different things from life and no longer saw a future together as husband and wife.

Now, with Gaurav's unexpected entry into the house, viewers are eagerly waiting to find out whether this is simply a special appearance or if it marks a major turning point in Akanksha's journey on Lock Upp 2.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

Tags:

Up Next

Dhamaal 4 Box Office prediction: Can Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh starrer BEAT Welcome 3, Alpha's opening day collection?

Next Story

Dhamaal 4 Box Office prediction: Can Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh starrer BEAT Welcome 3, Alpha's opening day collection?