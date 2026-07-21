Lock Upp 2: Hina Khan to enter Netflix show as special guest? Reports hint at EXPLOSSIVE showdown with Shilpa Shinde

Hina Khan is reportedly set to enter Lock Upp 2 with Uorfi Javed as a special guest. Reports claim her entry could spark an explosive showdown with wildcard contestant Shilpa Shinde.

Hina Khan vs Shilpa Shinde

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa could soon witness one of its biggest twists yet. If the latest reports are anything to go by, Hina Khan is all set to enter the reality show as a special guest alongside Uorfi Javed, and things may get heated inside the jail. Rumours suggest Hina's entry could lead to a major confrontation with Shilpa Shinde, reigniting a rivalry that goes back several years.

According to a report by BBInsiders, Hina and Uorfi are expected to make a special appearance on the show. According to them, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde had a huge clash. However, the makers haven’t officially confirmed anything yet, so fans will just have to wait for upcoming episodes or maybe some promos to see if those reports are true.

? Exclusive Update ?#HinaKhan And #UorfiJaved Entered In The Show As Special Guest ? During The Visit Most Awaited Face Off Between #ShilpaShinde And Hina Khan Took Place ?? Than Confrontation Soon Turned Into An Argument ? ? Follow @BBInsiderHQ#LockUpp2 #LockUpp — BB Insider HQ (@BBInsiderHQ) July 20, 2026

Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde's long-standing rivalry

The tension between Hina and Shilpa isn’t new at all. Their disagreements first showed up more clearly during Bigg Boss 11, where the two kept ending up on opposite sides, again and again.

The whole rivalry came back into focus recently, after Shilpa said in an interview that she had filed a false sexual harassment complaint against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli during the legal fight.

Reacting to the confession, Hina strongly criticised Shilpa, calling the admission "absolutely shameful." She said such statements weaken the voices of genuine survivors of sexual harassment and added that Sanjay Kohli was the "real victim." Hina also questioned why he later chose to work with Shilpa again, saying, "The joke is on us."

The controversy kept getting bigger when Shilpa seemed to take an indirect shot at Hina in a social media video. A lot of people felt that her remarks were really about Hina’s cancer journey and her personal loss, and they went on to accuse her of basically chasing publicity. Hina later shared a cryptic note that read, "Release all the criminals who have confessed their crimes after committing them because they have courage," a post widely seen as a response to Shilpa's remarks.

Lock Upp 2 continues to deliver twists

The reality show has already witnessed several shocking eliminations. Shresta Iyer became the first contestant to be locked out, followed by Sunita Ahuja (who was later bailed out), Riyaz Aly, Madhuri Jain Grover, and most recently Yogesh Rawat, whose eviction sparked massive outrage among viewers after Dheeraj Dhoopar chose to save Sufi Motiwala during Judgement Day.

Shilpa Shinde entered the show as the first wildcard contestant and has been at the centre of several controversies ever since. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, could be the next wildcard entrant.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, streams new episodes every week from Saturday to Thursday at 8 PM.

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