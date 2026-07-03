Lock Upp 2: Kangana Ranaut GRILLS Ram Kapoor over his attitude, says 'Aap aayein ho kyu? Apni ye fuhadpan dikhane'

Lock Upp 2: Kangana Ranaut returns as host for the 'Janta Ki Awaaz' episode and sharply criticises Ram Kapoor over his attitude, telling him to stop defending himself if he truly wants to improve.

Lock Upp 2 judgement day

Lock Upp 2 Janta Ki Awaaz episode: Lock Upp Season 2 is making waves once again as original host Kangana Ranaut returns for the special Janta Ki Awaaz episode over the weekend. The makers dropped a promo video showing Kangana giving the contestants some straight talk about their behaviour inside the house. Ram Kapoor, in particular, found himself at the receiving end of her sharp feedback.

Kangana grills Ram Kapoor

During the episode, Kangana took the popular television actor to task for his attitude on the show. She advised him that if he truly wants to improve, he should stop defending his actions. Kangana didn’t hold back as she said, "Ram, game ko seriously nahi lena tha, aur agar lagta hain ki you are too big for this jail toh aap aayein ho kyu? Apni ye fuhadpan dikhane ke liye?"

What did Ram Kapoor reply?

Ram responded by saying, "When the right time comes, I will own my truth as well and better than anybody here.” However, Kangana was in no mood to let him off easy and told him, “Don't defend yourself if you want to improve.”

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When Ram Kapoor argued with Farah Khan

This isn’t the first time Ram has faced criticism on the show. Recently, he drew flak on social media for arguing with host Farah Khan. Many viewers expressed disappointment over him not accepting his mistakes and getting into an argument with her.

In an earlier “chargesheet” segment, Farah had pointed out, "I want to ask you, every show you do, you're playing the lead. And you have become a background actor after coming here." Ram didn’t take the feedback well and casually raised his hand to stop her from speaking. Farah responded, "From what I can see, I don't want this Ram. It is not just funny." Ram replied stubbornly, "For me, it is funny. I am the way I am, just like this." When Farah tried to reason with him again, saying he wasn’t acting like his usual self, Ram shot back, "Toh nikaal do. I am not going to change. I am the way I am." Farah then made a light-hearted remark, "Those people who don't change, they become dinosaurs," to which Ram replied, "I will become a dinosaur."

About Lock Upp 2

Lock Upp Season 2 features a mix of contestants from the entertainment industry like Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Sunita Kapoor, Akanksha Chamola, Shreya Kalra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Pamela Serena, Sufi Motiwala, among others. With Kangana’s no-nonsense approach in the upcoming episode, more fireworks are expected inside the house.

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