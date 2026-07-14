Lock Upp 2 Mid-Week eviction: These two contestants to get ELIMINATED? But there's a TWIST

Lock Upp 2: A surprise midweek Judgement Day reportedly eliminates two contestants, while a secret room twist and another eviction keep fans guessing.

Lock Upp 2 Mid-Week eviction: Lock Upp 2 is heading into one of its most dramatic weeks yet. As the reality show inches closer to its grand finale, the makers are reportedly planning a surprise midweek Judgement Day, which could see two more contestants leaving the house. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the show has already witnessed the eliminations of Shresta Iyer, Riyaz Aly, and Sunita Ahuja, and now another major twist is said to be on the way.

Akanksha Choudhary to be sent to the secret room?

According to reports circulating online, Madhuri Grover and Akanksha Choudhary have been evicted during the special midweek Judgement Day. However, Akanksha’s journey might not be totally over. Reports are hinting that after her eviction, she’ll be shifted to the secret room. There she can basically observe everything that’s going on inside the house through live cameras, but the contestants won’t have a clue.

? Exclusive Update ?#MadhuriGrover And #AkankshaChoudhary Both Are Evicted From Lock Season 2 ?? But Akanksha Is Been Sent To A Secret Room After Eviction ❤️‍? ? Follow @BBInsiderHQ#LockUpp2 #LockUpp — BB Insider HQ (@BBInsiderHQ) July 13, 2026

If these reports are accurate, Akanksha is likely to re-enter the game after a day or maybe two spent in that secret room. Her comeback could really flip the whole equation inside the house. It’s because she’d get insight into everyone’s game plans and their private talks too.

Harshad Chopda's name surfaces for weekend elimination?

Meanwhile, another unexpected twist may be in store during the upcoming weekend, Judgement Day. Rumours suggest that Harshad Chopda could be the next contestant to be eliminated.

If that happens, it would come as a major surprise, as Harshad entered the show as one of the strongest and most popular contestants of the season.

The final race gets more intense

With the latest reported evictions, the number of contestants inside the house is likely to slide down to just 11, including wildcard entrant Shilpa Shinde.

As Lock Upp 2 moves into its final three weeks, the makers seem to be rushing up the whole contest, doing consecutive eliminations, and that is making the road to the finale a bit more nail-biting.

While the makers have not officially confirmed these changes, the reports have already set off a buzz on social media, and fans are waiting to find out if those shocking eliminations and the secret room twist will actually happen.

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