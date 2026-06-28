Lock Upp 2 Premiere: Sunita Ahuja's SHOCKING confession on Govinda's affairs leaves Farah Khan and fans stunned; here's what she said

Lock Upp 2: Even though Netflix's Lock Upp is only getting started, its startling revelations and candid confessions have already drawn media attention. Sunita Ahuja's entry on the show seemed to allude to her husband Govinda's previous relationships.
People frequently wonder how Sunita turned her husband from "Hero No. 1" to "Coolie No. 1" after more than 40 years of marriage, Farah Khan said prior to Sunita being admitted as one of the prisoners. Sunita said, "Ab pyaar karo toh aapko sab cheez bardasht karni chahiye."
Everyone was taken aback by what she said next. Sunita added, "Chichi ne life mein kitne affairs kiye. Chalo hero-heroine mein toh hote bhi hain affairs, it's fine." The competitors and hosts were amused when she went on to say that one should have a son but not a husband.
After that, Sunita joked about Govinda's knee injury. "Sun rahe ho Chichi, toh sun lena ki ghutnon pe goli tab hi lagti hai jab koi life mein aa jaati hai. Woh bhi maine jhooth nahi bola," she said.
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Sunita Ahuja Enters as First Contestant in Lockupp Season 2 !! ?
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In response, Farah joked that Sunita had previously stated that she would have made sure the shot struck correctly if she had wanted to, leaving everyone in shock.
As soon as the episode streamed, fans were shocked with her statements. One comment read, "No way Govinda's wife said this." Another wrote, "Sunita ji, please hesitate." A third user commented, "At least she's not faking it by hiding it." Another fan wrote, "She is hilarious." However, some of Govinda's fans also criticised her for what they described as "demeaning" remarks about the actor.
The relationship between Sunita Ahuja and Govinda began in the middle of the 1980s, when the actor was still having difficulty making a name for himself in the movie business. According to reports, the two quickly fell in love after meeting through family ties. When Govinda was just starting in Bollywood, he married Sunita in March 1987.
The pair originally kept their marriage a secret since Govinda's growing popularity was thought to be affected by his marital status. They later had two children, Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja.