Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor's take on INFEDILITY sparks heated debate with Akanksha Chamola, actress says 'You can't cheat by mistake'

Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor's claim that infidelity can happen "by mistake" sparked a heated debate with Akanksha Chamola, who firmly rejected the idea, saying cheating is always a conscious choice.

Actor Ram Kapoor’s take that cheating is not necessarily a deal breaker if it happens accidentally and the couple is willing to try again prompted a conversation about marriage, faith, and unfaithfulness on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Akanksha Chamola, one of the contestants, didn’t really agree at all; she pushed back on what Ram said during the discussion on relationships.

Ram felt that long-term bonds go through difficult phases, and that partners shouldn’t rush to end everything just because of one small misstep. While Sunita Ahuja stayed quiet, Akanksha plainly refused the idea that a betrayal could happen “by mistake,” and she challenged him right there in the middle of the talk.

What did Ram Kapoor say about infidelity?

Speaking about marriage, Ram said, "If you really love your partner, nothing is a dealbreaker. Marriage is hard and it's a journey. You have to work at your marriage every day. There are highs and lows, good periods and bad periods, strong phases and weak phases. In a bad phase, if by mistake something happens, and you can't live without your partner or your children, then time heals everything and nothing is a dealbreaker."

Akanksha Chamola shuts him down

Akanksha, who had been silently listening to him, objected, claiming that adultery was not a mistake. "But sir, this doesn't happen by mistake," she said. Ram replied, "Sometimes it happens by mistake."

Akanksha then said, "It's not a mistake. You are physically intimate with someone. That's a process. You have to take somebody's clothes off, take your clothes off, and then do it. You cannot say it's a mistake. It's not like I stabbed you by mistake."

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Who is Ram Kapoor?

The show, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, has been making headlines lately about its contestants and their stints on it. Ram Kapoor is mostly known for some popular TV series like Kasam Se, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He has also shown up in multiple films, including Student of the Year, Humshakals, and Mere Dad Ki Maruti.

About Akanksha Chamola

Akanksha Chamola, who is also known for her television gigs, lately got a lot of attention after she opened up about her personal life a bit too much. She said that she and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, had actually considered separation and that they had been living separately for almost a year now.

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